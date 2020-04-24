What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Saturday, May 16
Alberta is increasing limits on outdoor gatherings, just in time for the long weekend
The latest:
- Alberta is increasing limits on outdoor gatherings to 50 people from 15 as long as proper physical distancing is maintained, Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced Friday.
- YMCA Calgary has cancelled the majority of its summer programming, including day and overnight camps.
- Health-care aides at long-term care homes say they're still in the dark about wage top-ups promised by government.
- Alberta public health officials say they will likely know within a week whether reopening leads to a new wave of COVID-19.
- The province reported four more COVID-19 deaths and 58 new cases on Friday.
What you need to know today in Alberta:
Just in time for the long weekend, Alberta's chief medical officer of health says the province has increased limits on outdoor gatherings to 50 people from 15 as long as proper physical distancing is maintained.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw said indoor gatherings will continue to be restricted to 15 people.
Hinshaw said Albertans should enjoy themselves this long weekend but remain vigilant in order to hold the infection rate stable and proceed towards Stage 2.
An update on workplace outbreaks was provided on Thursday.
- Amazon Fulfilment Centre, Balzac: 13 cases (2 active, 11 recovered).
- APS Calgary: 32 cases (9 active, 23 recovered).
- Calgary Alpha House: 8 cases (7 active, 1 recovered).
- Canada Post, Calgary: 6 cases (2 active, 4 recovered).
- Cargill, staff and contractors, High River: 950 cases (16 active, 932 recovered, 2 deaths).
- Calgary Refrigerated Warehouse, Calgary: 17 cases (4 active, 13 recovered).
- Calgary Drop-In & Rehab Centre Society, Calgary: 5 cases (3 active, 2 recovered).
- Cascade Recovery+, Calgary: 22 cases (20 active, 2 recovered).
- Flyers Force, Calgary: 13 cases (6 active, 7 recovered).
- Harmony Beef, meat-packing, Rocky View County: 40 cases (5 active, 35 recovered).
- Midtown Co-op, Calgary: 17 cases (3 active, 14 recovered).
- Purolator, Calgary: 68 cases (30 active, 38 recovered).
The breakdown of cases by region on Saturday morning was:
- Calgary zone: 870 active, 3,505 recovered.
- South zone: 106 active,1,069 recovered.
- Edmonton zone: 61 active, 444 recovered.
- North zone: 18 active, 195 recovered.
- Central zone: 13 active, 85 recovered.
- Unknown: 5 active, 19 recovered.
What you need to know today in Canada:
Other provinces and territories have entered the May long weekend with varying reopening plans — but some are advising people not to travel to cottages or hold gatherings.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a briefing Saturday morning, but will provide no updates Sunday or Monday, when he's expected to join his family at his official country residence at Harrington Lake, Que.
As of Saturday morning, Canada had 75,004 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases, with 37,287 of those considered recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of COVID-19 deaths based on provincial health data, regional information and CBC's reporting stood at 5,664.
Self-assessment and supports:
Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19.
The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.
If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms. Those in Calgary can get a test even if they are not showing symptoms.
You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.
The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.
Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
