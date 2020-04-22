What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Sunday, May 10

The latest:

What you need to know today in Alberta:

Provincial health officials will open a temporary second centre to test for COVID-19 in the southern Alberta city of Brooks, as an outbreak connected to a nearby slaughterhouse continues to grow.

A total of 1,046 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Brooks, where an outbreak at the JBS Foods plant has seen a total of 600 confirmed and probable cases among its 2,500 workers.

Watch: COVID-19: How cities might change to allow for physical distancing.

Some cities are looking at ways to change outdoor spaces to allow for physical distancing, including closing roads to traffic. 1:57

Meanwhile, a review from Alberta Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) has found that Cargill did not attempt to engage worker representation as it investigated the circumstances that led to the largest COVID-19 outbreak linked to a single facility in Canada.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, continues to warn Albertans that the virus has not gone away and they must continue to be cautious.

Alberta's doctors, seemingly spared from the worst pandemic projections, are now gearing up for a different battle with the province over pay, negotiations and reformation of Alberta's health-care system.

While on the economic front, another quarter-million Albertans lost work in April.

The province announced 59 new cases on Saturday, and one additional death.

Here is the regional breakdown of cases as of Sunday morning.

Calgary zone : 4,161.

: 4,161. South zone : 1,140.

: 1,140. Edmonton zone : 509.

: 509. North zone : 226.

: 226. Central zone : 97.

: 97. Unknown: 24.

What you need to know today in Canada:

There is another outbreak of COVID-19 at a Cargill meat-processing plant in Chambly, Que., just southeast of Montreal. The company has announced that 64 workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The union representing workers at the plant said 171 other employees were sent home last week because of possible exposure to those who have been infected.

Watch: Will there be a second lockdown?

An infectious disease specialist answers your questions about the COVID-19 pandemic including whether there will be a second lockdown. 2:37

Between March and April, the unemployment rate spiked from 7.8 per cent to 13 per cent.

Amidst the news, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government would extend an emergency wage subsidy beyond its original June end date.

As of 12:15 p.m. ET Sunday, there were a total of 68,003 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases in Canada, with 31,657 of the cases considered recovered or resolved.

A CBC tally of coronavirus deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting, listed 4,810 deaths in Canada and another two deaths of Canadians abroad.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

Watch: Is airborne transmission possible?

An infectious disease specialist answers your questions about the COVID-19 pandemic including whether airborne transmission is possible. 2:18

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.