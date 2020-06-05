What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, June 9

The latest:

What you need to know today in Alberta:

Alberta charities and non-profits are concerned about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on their ability to raise money through charitable gaming events like casinos and bingos.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said Monday that three more people have died of COVID-19 and 64 new cases have been reported. Alberta did not provide updated case numbers on Sunday, so those numbers are for the previous two days.

Just seven new cases were reported on Friday, the lowest total since March 12. But on Saturday, that number jumped to 40 new cases.

There are 355 active cases in Alberta, with 44 people in hospital, including six in ICU beds.

An announcement is expected this week about Stage 2 of the province's relaunch strategy.

Calgarians took to the streets on the weekend to protest police brutality and systemic racism in Canada. Many wore masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as organizers urged people to maintain physical distancing, as well.

Melanie Joly, the federal minister of economic development, says 'demand is higher in Alberta' for Ottawa's financial help during the pandemic due to several problems hitting the province all at once. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

The regional breakdown of cases on Monday afternoon was:

Calgary zone : 210 active cases, 4,656 recovered.

: 210 active cases, 4,656 recovered. South zone : 21 active cases, 1,238 recovered.

: 21 active cases, 1,238 recovered. Edmonton zone : 106 active cases, 494 recovered.

: 106 active cases, 494 recovered. North zone : 17 active cases, 212 recovered.

: 17 active cases, 212 recovered. Central zone : 0 active cases, 86 recovered.

: 0 active cases, 86 recovered. Unknown: 1 active case, 12 recovered.

What you need to know today in Canada:

As of 7:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, there were 96,244 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases in Canada, with 54,833 considered recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 7,893.

Those COVID-19 masks, gloves and wipes Canadians are using are polluting land and sea.

Amid the economic destruction wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic, some Canadian entrepreneurs are switching gears to find new opportunities.

Families separated by Canada's COVID-19 border closure will soon be reunited, officials said Monday. The federal government will allow immediate family members of citizens and permanent residents to cross into Canada. They will have to self-quarantine for 14 days, however.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

Watch: Clearer answers about hydroxychloroquine and COVID-19 emerging.

New research is helping move toward solid evidence about whether the controversial anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine can be used to prevent or treat COVID-19. 1:54

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.