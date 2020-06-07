What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, June 8

The latest:

The Edmonton Oilers have opened Rogers Place for on- and off-ce practices in small groups. The practices will be closed to media.

A litigation lawyer is warning pandemic-related lawsuits could tie up courts for years. People may seek retribution through the courts over experiences with continuing care homes, post-secondary institutions, meat plants and ticket sales, among other things.

First Nations are appealing the Alberta Energy Regulator's decision to suspend environmental monitoring requirements for oil companies during the pandemic.

Calgarians took to the streets on the weekend to protest police brutality and systemic racism in Canada. Many wore masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as organizers urged people to main physical distancing, as well.

Biking advocates are urging the city to implement permanent measures to give walkers and cyclists more space once the COVID-19 pandemic ends. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, is expected to provide an updated on the situation in Alberta by Monday afternoon. There was no update on Sunday.

Numbers were in the double-digits on Saturday.

The regional breakdown of cases on Saturday afternoon was:

Calgary zone : 223 active cases, 4,606 recovered.

: 223 active cases, 4,606 recovered. South zone : 18 active cases, 1,219 recovered.

: 18 active cases, 1,219 recovered. Edmonton zone : 76 active cases, 505 recovered.

: 76 active cases, 505 recovered. North zone : 17 active cases, 218 recovered.

: 17 active cases, 218 recovered. Central zone : 0 active cases, 96 recovered.

: 0 active cases, 96 recovered. Unknown: 2 active, 12 recovered.

What you need to know today in Canada:

Families separated by Canada's COVID-19 border closure will soon be reunited, officials said Monday. The federal government will allow immediate family members of citizens and permanent residents to cross into Canada. They will have to self-quarantine for 14 days, however.

A group of migrant workers is calling on the federal government to act to prevent exploitation, abuse and health hazards. Two men have died from COVID-19 and hundreds of others have caught the virus. The group says it continues to hear complaints of dangerous work and housing conditions.

Travel advisories in small B.C. towns continue to cause tensions with Alberta visitors. B.C. officials have asked people not to travel in the province unless it's essential. Meanwhile, one-third of B.C. students have returned to class.

Check out this inside look of how COVID-19 is changing hospitals and the experience for patients, families and caregivers.

Communities across Canada are rapidly installing bike lanes as ridership spikes amid the pandemic.

