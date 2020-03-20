The latest:

What you need to know today in Alberta:

Small to mid-sized businesses, co-operatives and non-profits impacted by COVID-19 were able to apply for grant relief on Monday morning — but some are saying that while the support is welcome, it won't be enough on its own.

The Alberta government's blueprint to reboot the economy was announced Monday in Calgary.

Alberta will increase spending on infrastructure projects, cut its corporate tax rate and establish a new investment agency as part of a plan to restart its battered economy.

Alberta reported 71 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the largest spike in cases since May 16, though only slightly higher than Saturday's update, which saw 69 new cases.

In all, 154 people have died of COVID-19 in Alberta.

As of Monday, there are 559 active cases and 7,354 recovered in the province. The province has completed 442,253 tests for COVID-19.

Here's how the active cases break down within provincial zones:

Edmonton zone : 257.

: 257. Calgary zone : 239.

: 239. North zone : 32.

: 32. South zone : 26.

: 26. Central zone : 4.

: 4. Unknown: 1.

Dr. Samir Gupta says Alberta's testing may help to understand how far the coronavirus spread but he's doubtful we've reached herd immunity. 8:35

What you need to know today in Canada:

Ottawa plans to extend the sweeping travel ban that bars entry to all travellers who are not Canadian citizens, permanent residents or Americans for at least another month.

Reports say Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Thailand are among the countries on the approved list of nations whose citizens will be allowed to enter the European Union.

Canada's economy shrank by 11.6 per cent in April, the biggest plunge on record, following March's contraction of 7.5 per cent as COVID-19 lockdowns began.

Toronto's mayor and medical officer of health are recommending that non-medical masks and face coverings be made mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For the past few months, WestJet has barred the sale of adjacent seats throughout entire planes and Air Canada has followed suit in economy class. Those practices are set to end tomorrow.

As of 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Canada had 103,918 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 67,178 of the cases as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,617.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.