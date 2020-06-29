What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, June 29

The latest:

Alberta will spend billions on infrastructure projects, cut its corporate tax rate, establish a new investment agency and introduce a series of targeted incentives for industry as part of a plan to restart its battered economy.

Alberta Health says Calgary-Centre is under a so-called watch for COVID-19 after an outbreak at an East Village condo tower. Health officials are monitoring regions across province as Alberta moves through its relaunch strategy.

Calgary-based WestJet, along with Air Canada, will drop their physical distancing policies starting Canada Day, raising health concerns as the pandemic continues to decimate the air travel industry.

Alberta will soon offer testing for COVID-19 at community pharmacies, says Health Minister Tyler Shandro.

Only two of Calgary's eight outdoor pools will open this summer, officials say.

Alberta reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

What you need to know today in Alberta:

The Alberta government's blueprint to reboot the economy will be announced today in Calgary.

As of Sunday, there were 45 COVID cases at a Calgary condo tower, the 25-storey Verve in the East Village. One resident said a lack of clarity has put an unfair stigma on the building and its occupants. There were 34 active and 11 recovered cases associated with the building.

Alberta reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the largest spike in cases since May 16.

In all, 154 people have died of COVID-19 in Alberta.

As of Sunday, there were 520 active cases in the province. The province has completed 435,254 tests as of Sunday's update.

A regional breakdown of cases as of Sunday shows the impact of COVID-19 in different parts of the province:

Calgary zone : 216 active cases, 4,971 recovered.

: 216 active cases, 4,971 recovered. South zone : 25 active cases, 1,267 recovered.

: 25 active cases, 1,267 recovered. Edmonton zone : 242 active cases, 727 recovered.

: 242 active cases, 727 recovered. North zone : 33 active cases, 257 recovered.

: 33 active cases, 257 recovered. Central zone : 3 active cases, 87 recovered.

: 3 active cases, 87 recovered. Unknown: 1 active case, 13 recovered.

What you need to know today in Canada:

Despite a few recent outbreaks across the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today new federal figures show efforts to fight the novel coronavirus in Canada are working.

British Columbia is seeing a sustained rise in the virus for the first time in months, with hospitalizations at their highest point since June 7 and the five-day rolling average of new cases the highest since May 17.

Online and social media campaigns are stoking doubts about the safety — and even questioning the necessity — of a coronavirus vaccine, to the dismay of scientists.

For the past few months, WestJet has barred the sale of adjacent seats throughout entire planes and Air Canada has followed suit in economy class. Those practices are set to end July 1.

In April, Transport Canada said physical distancing was one of the "key points" to prevent the spread of COVID-19. WestJet and Air Canada said they were reverting to health guidance from the United Nation's aviation agency and the International International Air Transport Association (IATA) trade group.

Dr. Samir Gupta says Alberta's testing may help to understand how far the coronavirus spread but he's doubtful we've reached herd immunity. 8:35

WestJet has laid off 3,333 workers and is planning to consolidate and contract out much of its operations as the pandemic continues to sink the majority of demand for air travel.

As of 12:57 p.m. ET on Monday, Canada had 103,818 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 67,096 of the cases as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,610.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.