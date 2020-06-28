What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Sunday, June 28

The latest:

(CBC News)

What you need to know today in Alberta:

As of Saturday, there are now 40 COVID-19 cases — 31 active and nine recovered — at a Calgary condo building called The Verve in the community of East Village.

One resident of that building said a lack of clarity has put an unfair stigma on the building and its occupants.

Alberta reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the largest spike in cases since May 16.

In all, 154 people have died of COVID-19 in Alberta.

(CBC News)

As of Sunday, there were 520 active cases in the province. More than 428,000 tests had been completed.

The regional breakdown of active cases on Sunday morning was:

Edmonton zone : 228

: 228 Calgary zone : 221

: 221 North zone : 36

: 36 South zone : 31

: 31 Central zone : 2

: 2 Unknown: 2

There are 42 people in hospital, eight of them in intensive care.

(CBC News)

What you need to know today in Canada:

For the past few months, WestJet has barred the sale of adjacent seats throughout entire planes and Air Canada has followed suit in economy class. Those practices are set to end July 1.

In April, Transport Canada said physical distancing was one of the "key points" to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

WestJet and Air Canada said they were reverting to health guidance from the United Nation's aviation agency and the International International Air Transport Association (IATA) trade group.

Dr. Samir Gupta says Alberta's testing may help to understand how far the coronavirus spread but he's doubtful we've reached herd immunity. 8:35

WestJet has laid off 3,333 workers and is planning to consolidate and contract out much of its operations as the pandemic continues to sink the majority of demand for air travel.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, continues to recommend people stay two metres apart from others to curb COVID-19 as the economy reopens and countries like Britain relax their distancing rules.

As of 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Canada had 103,210 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 66,152 of the cases as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,565.

Canada had 102,622 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases as of Friday. (The Canadian Press/NIAID-RML via AP)

The coronavirus has sickened more than 8.6 million people worldwide and killed at least 460,256, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.