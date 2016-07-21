What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, June 25

The latest:

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) says the average price of a house in Calgary could drop by tens of thousands of dollars over the next two years in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bat expert in Alberta says biologists are still concerned that bat populations in North America could contract COVID-19.

The Alberta government has quietly halted the closure of 17 provincial parks and recreation sites this year because of COVID-19.

Alberta is investing $10 million into targeted serology testing to help track the spread of COVID-19 across the province.

Alberta industries, including oil and gas, will have to resume all environmental reporting as of July 15, the government announced Tuesday. The requirements had been suspended because of the pandemic.

Alberta confirmed 44 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, but did not report any additional deaths.

A total of 4,898 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the Calgary area, and 650 have recovered in the Edmonton area.

What you need to know today in Alberta:

Stage 2 of Alberta's relaunch is continuing. Advancing to Stage 3 depends on active case numbers, infection rates and the capacity of the health-care system to handle the volume of COVID patients being admitted to hospital and intensive care.

Alberta is upping the ante in its bid for Edmonton to co-host the NHL's summer Stanley Cup tournament, pitching Rocky Mountain excursions for players' families.

The Alberta Biz Connect website has health and safety guidelines for general workplaces and specific industry sectors.

Alberta reported 44 new cases on Wednesday. There were no new deaths to report. In all, 153 people have died of COVID-19 in Alberta.

As of Wednesday, there were 538 active cases in the province. More than 409,000 tests had been completed.

The regional breakdown of cases on Wednesday afternoon was:

Edmonton zone : 250 active cases, 650 recovered.

: 250 active cases, 650 recovered. Calgary zone : 219 active cases, 4,898 recovered.

: 219 active cases, 4,898 recovered. North zone : 40 active cases, 232 recovered.

: 40 active cases, 232 recovered. South zone : 23 active cases, 1,256 recovered.

: 23 active cases, 1,256 recovered. Central zone : 2 active cases, 86 recovered.

: 2 active cases, 86 recovered. Unknown: 4 active cases, 12 recovered.

There are 36 people in hospital, seven of them in intensive care.

What you need to know today in Canada:

The first wave of COVID-19 is subsiding in Canada, with daily case numbers and hospitalizations falling to rates not seen since the beginning of the pandemic. And experts say what we've learned could help us prevent a second wave altogether.

The federal government is to launch a program today aimed at encouraging students to volunteer in the fight against COVID-19.

WestJet has laid off 3,333 workers and is planning to consolidate and contract out much of its operations as the pandemic continues to sink the majority of demand for air travel.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, continues to recommend people stay two metres apart from others to curb COVID-19 as the economy reopens and countries like Britain relax their distancing rules.

Dr. Samir Gupta says Alberta's testing may help to understand how far the coronavirus spread but he's doubtful we've reached herd immunity. 8:35

Some Canadians are getting unwelcome surprises this month: smaller Canada emergency response benefit (CERB) payments than they expected.

As of 7:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, there were 102,241 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases in Canada, with 65,091 of those listed by provinces and territories as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,530.

Alberta records 48 new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday. (The Canadian Press/NIAID-RML via AP)

The coronavirus has sickened more than 8.6 million people worldwide and killed at least 460,256, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.