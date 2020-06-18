What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Wednesday, June 24

The latest:

The Alberta government has quietly halted the closure of 17 provincial parks and recreation sites this year because of COVID-19.

Alberta is investing $10 million into targeted serology testing to help track the spread of COVID-19 across the province.

Alberta industries, including oil and gas, will have to resume all environmental reporting as of July 15, the government announced Tuesday. The requirements had been suspended because of the pandemic.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Edmonton surpassed those in Calgary for the first time on Sunday, and once again took the lead on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, there were 230 active cases in Calgary and 236 in Edmonton.

A total of 4,876 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the Calgary area, and 635 have recovered in the Edmonton area.

The province reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, for a total of 532 active cases.

Stage 2 of Alberta's relaunch is continuing. Advancing to Stage 3 depends on active case numbers, infection rates and the capacity of the health-care system to handle the volume of COVID patients being admitted to hospital and intensive care.

Alberta is upping the ante in its bid for Edmonton to co-host the NHL's summer Stanley Cup tournament, pitching Rocky Mountain excursions for players' families.

The Alberta Biz Connect website has health and safety guidelines for general workplaces and specific industry sectors.

Alberta reported 45 new cases on Tuesday. There were no new deaths to report. In all, 153 people have died of COVID-19 in Alberta.

As of Tuesday, there were 532 active cases in the province. More than 402,000 tests had been completed.

The regional breakdown of cases on Tuesday afternoon was:

Calgary zone : 230 active cases, 4,876 recovered.

: 230 active cases, 4,876 recovered. Edmonton zone : 236 active cases, 635 recovered.

: 236 active cases, 635 recovered. Central zone : 3 active cases, 85 recovered.

: 3 active cases, 85 recovered. South zone : 22 active cases, 1,258 recovered.

: 22 active cases, 1,258 recovered. North zone : 36 active cases, 230 recovered.

: 36 active cases, 230 recovered. Unknown: 5 active cases, 12 recovered.

There are 37 people in hospital, six of them in intensive care.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, continues to recommend people stay two metres apart from others to curb COVID-19 as the economy reopens and countries like Britain relax their distancing rules.

Some Canadians are getting unwelcome surprises this month: smaller Canada emergency response benefit (CERB) payments than they expected.

Children are unlikely to pass COVID-19 to each other, but their social interactions should still be limited to small groups, B.C. Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in her daily news briefing on Tuesday.

Ontario's two most heavily populated regions will see more businesses open their doors today as Toronto and Peel move into the next phase of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan.

As of 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Canada had 101,963 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 64,704 of the cases as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,499.

The coronavirus has sickened more than 8.6 million people worldwide and killed at least 460,256, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.