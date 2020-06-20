What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Saturday, June 20

The latest:

The province reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, for a total of 512 active cases.

No new deaths were reported by the province on Friday.

Two funerals in the province have led to 24 new cases with many more close contacts potentially exposed.

Twelve cases of COVID-19 have now been identified in an apartment building, likely through common high-touch surfaces.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, says even with lower case numbers, she continues to advise people to take their summer vacations within the province.

The Calgary Airport Authority says face masks or coverings are now mandatory for all staff and guests at the Calgary International Airport.

Oil and gas producer Ovintiv — formerly known as Encana — has slashed its workforce by 25 per cent as it prepares for more modest growth in the energy sector in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis and the international price war.

Eased restrictions on daycares, longer-term precautions in seniors care homes and the ability to sign legal documents remotely are all part of a suite of new measures the Alberta government wants as it responds to the pandemic.

As of Friday, there were 512 active cases in the province. More than 370,000 tests had been completed.

The regional breakdown of active cases on Friday afternoon was:

Calgary zone : 233.

: 233. Edmonton zone : 211.

: 211. Central zone : 3.

: 3. South zone : 30.

: 30. North zone : 32.

: 32. Unknown: 3.

There are 39 people in hospital, six of them in intensive care.

A widely shared meme claims the COVID-19 death rate without a vaccine is lower than the flu death rate with a vaccine, but that assertion is incorrect, say epidemiologists.

Ontario reported 173 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, pushing Canada's total number of confirmed and presumptive cases above 100,000.

The parliamentary budget officer says in a new report that this year's federal deficit could hit $256 billion due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Canada had 100,959 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, with 63,450 of the cases considered recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial information, regional health data and CBC's reporting stood at 8,429.

The coronavirus has sickened more than 8.6 million people worldwide and killed at least 460,256, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.