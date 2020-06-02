What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, June 2

The latest:

Alberta preschools were given the green light to reopen on Monday but many owners and operators say they plan to wait until late August.

Alberta reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, nearly double the number of new cases reported Sunday, bringing the total active cases to 400.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said the increase is a reminder that the pandemic is not over and that precautionary measures will be with us for some time.

Two household gatherings in Edmonton are linked to at least 10 cases, which prompted a reminder from Hinshaw that people should not be sharing food or utensils and that it's best to hold gatherings outdoors where distancing can be easily maintained.

There are 53 people in hospital, six of whom are in intensive care. No additional deaths were reported Monday, leaving the total deaths at 143.

What you need to know today in Alberta:

High unemployment means not as many people are using payday lenders. Pawnshop owners say their shelves are bare as people stay home and are also eligible for government funding.

Campgrounds in Alberta's national parks will remain closed until at least June 21, but provincial campgrounds are now open at half capacity.

The Alberta government is distributing 20 million masks to help limit the spread of COVID-19. They will be available for pick up soon via the drive-thrus of A&W, McDonald's and Tim Hortons.

The first stage of relaunch is fully active in Calgary and Brooks, the province says. Day camps and places of worship are allowed to resume services, within guidelines.

More than 263,000 tests have been completed. Testing has been expanded to anyone who wants to be tested.

There are now no active cases in the province's central health zone.

Most of the active COVID-19 cases are still found in the Calgary zone. Here's a regional breakdown of cases as of Monday:

Calgary zone : 309 active, 4,483 recovered.

: 309 active, 4,483 recovered. South zone : 28 active, 1,202 recovered.

: 28 active, 1,202 recovered. Edmonton zone : 44 active, 497 recovered.

: 44 active, 497 recovered. North zone : 17 active, 213 recovered.

: 17 active, 213 recovered. Central zone : 0 active, 97 recovered.

: 0 active, 97 recovered. Unknown zone: 2 active, 9 recovered.

What you need to know today in Canada:

Winnipeg is one of the largest cities in North America — if not the largest — to so far sail through the public health crisis with few cases of the disease. Manitoba once again reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, nobody in hospital with the disease and an active provincial caseload of 10.

The federal government is accelerating infrastructure cash to help struggling municipalities taking a financial hit from COVID-19.

A mortgage expert says people who have to sell their homes and have fixed-rate mortgages are being hit hard because of how financial institutions calculate penalties.

The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees along with Own the Podium unveiled a $5-million investment in a phased return to high-performance sport in a joint statement Monday as much of the sports world remains on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This map provides an overview of how COVID-19 has impacted the province of Alberta as of June 1, 2020. (CBC News)

As of 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Canada had 91,705 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases, with 49,739 of those listed by provinces as recovered or resolved.

A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional information and CBC's reporting stood at 7,386.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

This map shows the number of active cases in Calgary as of June 1, 2020. (CBC News)

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.