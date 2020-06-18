What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, June 18

The latest:

The provincial government is ending its utility deferral program today. Officials say 13 per cent of eligible Albertans took advantage of the program.

The province reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, for a total of 486 active cases.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, says even with lower case numbers, she continues to advise people to plan to take their summer vacations within the province.

The Calgary Airport Authority says face masks or coverings are now mandatory for all staff and guests at the Calgary International Airport.

What you need to know today in Alberta:

Alberta's film industry is moving closer to getting the cameras rolling again across the province as groups work to establish new guidelines and safety protocols around COVID-19.

Alberta reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, but no additional deaths.

Students from another Calgary high school got their COVID-compliant graduation this week in drive-thru format.

As of Wednesday, there were 486 active cases in the province. More than 356,000 tests had been completed.

The regional breakdown of cases on Wednesday afternoon was:

Calgary zone : 224 active cases, 4,791 recovered.

: 224 active cases, 4,791 recovered. Edmonton zone : 201 active cases, 533 recovered.

: 201 active cases, 533 recovered. South zone : 29 active cases, 1,245 recovered.

: 29 active cases, 1,245 recovered. North zone : 29 active cases, 227 recovered.

: 29 active cases, 227 recovered. Central zone : 2 active cases, 85 recovered.

: 2 active cases, 85 recovered. Unknown: 1 active case, 12 recovered.

There are 38 people in hospital, seven of them in intensive care.

What you need to know today in Canada:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a voluntary nationwide contact tracing app is coming soon.

Ontario reported 173 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, pushing Canada's total number of confirmed and presumptive cases above 100,000.

The parliamentary budget officer says in a new report that this year's federal deficit could hit $256 billion due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Trudeau government will inform the country about the state of government finances on July 8, when it will present a fiscal and economic update.

Canada's inflation rate fell to a –0.4 per cent annual pace in May, the second month in a row below zero as cheaper gasoline offset price increases elsewhere.

The Canada emergency response benefit (CERB) will be extended by two more months.

As of 10:35 a.m. ET on Thursday, Canada had 100,026 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases, with 62,237 considered recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,407.

The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. The federal government has announced that the Canada emergency response benefit (CERB) will be extended by two more months. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.