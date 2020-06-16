What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, June 16

The latest:

Alberta has lifted its state of public health emergency.

A group of doctors has written an open letter to the government of Alberta asking that people be required to wear masks in all indoor spaces outside the home, in crowds and on public transit.

The province reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, for a total of 440 active cases. One more person has died.

The number of active cases in Edmonton is approaching the number of active cases in Calgary, which Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, says demonstrates the high risk of social gatherings without physical distancing or wearing masks.

The Calgary Airport Authority says face masks or coverings will be mandatory for all staff and guests at the Calgary International airport beginning Wednesday.

What you need to know today in Alberta:

Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, says that in the weeks since reopening, there has been an increase of infections among younger Albertans.

Sixty per cent of the province's active cases involve people under the age of 40, Hinshaw said, and the province is seeing a particular increase in those between the ages of 20 and 29.

Jason Meliefste, acting deputy manager of Edmonton's integrated infrastructure services, talks to CBC News on Monday near the Groat Road bridge project. Construction season is in full swing in the capital city. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

Edmonton is emerging from a COVID-19 spring slightly ahead of the game on some construction jobs.

A sharp decline in the spending plans of Canada's oilpatch is sending tremors through the supply and service sector.

This map provides an overview of how COVID-19 has impacted the province of Alberta as of June 12, 2020. (CBC News)

As of Monday, there are 440 active cases in the province. More than 343,000 tests have been completed.

The regional breakdown of cases on Monday afternoon was:

Calgary zone : 214 active cases, 4,772 recovered.

: 214 active cases, 4,772 recovered. Edmonton zone : 175 active cases, 526 recovered.

: 175 active cases, 526 recovered. South zone : 24 active cases, 1,243 recovered.

: 24 active cases, 1,243 recovered. North zone : 24 active cases, 225 recovered.

: 24 active cases, 225 recovered. Central zone : 2 active cases, 85 recovered.

: 2 active cases, 85 recovered. Unknown: 1 active case, 11 recovered.

This map shows the total number of cases recorded in the Calgary zone as of June 12, 2020. (CBC News)

What you need to know today in Canada:

The Canada emergency response benefit (CERB) will be extended by two more months.

Researchers at the University of Guelph have found numbers of new cases continue to climb among people under the age of 20 in Ontario.

Families of seniors who died in an Ontario nursing home coronavirus outbreak are demanding accountability and taking legal action.

Mexico won't send any more temporary foreign workers to Canada until it has more clarity on why two died due to COVID-19, the country's ambassador to Canada said Monday.

In Canada, the number of confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases has surpassed 99,000, with 29,878 of them still active. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,093.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.