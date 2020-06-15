What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, June 15

The latest:

A majority of Albertans say they approve of the way their federal, provincial and municipal governments have handled the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new poll conducted for CBC News, with the province getting the highest approval rating.

The province reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, for a total of 422 active cases.

Sixty per cent of Alberta's COVID-19 cases are under the age of 40, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Friday.

Restaurants, bars, lounges and cafes are no longer limited to half capacity, although they still will have to follow distancing rules and seat no more than six people per table.

Albertans can now obtain free masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by using A&W, McDonald's or Tim Hortons drive-thrus as well as other sources for those who don't live close to the fast-food franchises.

What you need to know today in Alberta:

Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, says that in the weeks since reopening, there has been an increase of infections among younger Albertans.

Sixty per cent of the province's active cases involve people under the age of 40, Hinshaw said, and the province is seeing a particular increase in those between the ages of 20 and 29.

A sharp decline in the spending plans of Canada's oilpatch is sending tremors through the supply and service sector.

The province is focused on returning to "near-normal" classes to start the 2020-21 school year, says Education Minister Adriana LaGrange. The province is considering three scenarios, with a final decision on school openings to be made Aug. 1.

This map provides an overview of how COVID-19 has impacted the province of Alberta as of June 12, 2020. (CBC News)

As of Sunday, there are 422 active cases in the province. More than 339,000 tests have been completed.

The regional breakdown of cases on Sunday was:

Calgary zone : 204 active cases and 4,770 recovered.

: 204 active cases and 4,770 recovered. Edmonton zone : 169 active cases and 526 recovered.

: 169 active cases and 526 recovered. South zone : 22 active cases and 1,244 recovered.

: 22 active cases and 1,244 recovered. North zone : 22 active cases and 225 recovered.

: 22 active cases and 225 recovered. Central zone : 3 active cases and 85 recovered.

: 3 active cases and 85 recovered. Unknown: 2 active case and 11 recovered.

This map shows the total number of cases recorded in the Calgary zone as of June 12, 2020. (CBC News)

What you need to know today in Canada:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that the federal government will extend the Canada emergency response benefit (CERB), with details to follow in the days ahead.

Canada's beleaguered airline industry is taking cautious steps to restart operations after travel restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic grounded much of the sector.

After six days without a death from COVID-19, B.C. has lost another life to the novel coronavirus.

As of 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, there were 98,787 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases in Canada, with 60,272 cases considered recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,198.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.