What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Sunday, June 14

The latest:

Casinos, gyms, arenas and pools can now reopen, but many — including the majority of Alberta's movie theatres — will take their time before doing so.

The province reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, for a total of 403 active cases.

One more person has died, a man in his 90s who was a resident of Extendicare Hillcrest in Calgary.

Sixty per cent of Alberta's COVID-19 cases are under the age of 40, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Friday.

Restaurants, bars, lounges and cafes are no longer limited to half capacity, although they still will have to follow distancing rules and seat no more than six people per table.

Calgary lifted its local state of emergency on Friday, but officials are urging Calgarians to continue strictly following public health guidelines.

The Calgary Public Library says it's going to begin opening a few branches per week, commencing Tuesday, June 23 with Forest Lawn, Crowfoot and Fish Creek.

Albertans are warming to the idea of a provincial sales tax to tackle the ballooning deficit in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a CBC News poll.

Albertans can now obtain free masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by using A&W, McDonald's or Tim Hortons drive-thrus as well as other sources for those who don't live close to the fast-food franchises.

What you need to know today in Alberta:

Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Friday that in the weeks since reopening, there has been an increase of infections among younger Albertans.

Sixty per cent of the province's currently active cases are under the age of 40, Hinshaw said, and the province is seeing a particular increase in those between the ages of 20 and 29.

Annabelle’s Kitchen owner Leslie Echino says that despite the lifting of some restrictions, the 52-seat eatery will be allowed less than half that capacity. However, she hopes to make up for that with a patio. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

A sharp decline in the spending plans of Canada's oilpatch is sending tremors through the supply and service sector.

The province is focused on returning to "near-normal" classes to start the 2020-21 school year, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said this week. The province is considering three scenarios, with a final decision on school openings to be made Aug. 1.

This map provides an overview of how COVID-19 has impacted the province of Alberta as of June 12, 2020. (CBC News)

As of Saturday there are 403 active cases in the province. More than 331,000 tests have been completed, with 6,790 tests completed in the last 24 hours.

The regional breakdown of cases on Saturday is:

Calgary zone : 204 active cases and 4,754 recovered.

: 204 active cases and 4,754 recovered. Edmonton zone : 160 active cases and 515 recovered.

: 160 active cases and 515 recovered. South zone : 23 active cases and 1,242 recovered.

: 23 active cases and 1,242 recovered. North zone : 13 active cases and 223 recovered.

: 13 active cases and 223 recovered. Central zone : two active cases and 85 recovered.

: two active cases and 85 recovered. Unknown: one active case and 11 recovered.

This map shows the total number of cases recorded in the Calgary zone as of June 12, 2020. (CBC News)

What you need to know today in Canada:

After six days without a death from COVID-19, B.C. has lost another life to the novel coronavirus.

Passengers travelling by plane to, from or within Canada will soon have to undergo temperature checks before boarding as part of stepped-up airport screening measures meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by travellers.

Canadians can still travel to the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic — just not by car.

The B.C. Coroners Service said 170 people died of illicit drug overdoses in May, the highest total ever recorded for a single month in provincial history. It's also more people than have died from COVID-19 in B.C. all year.

As of 4 p.m. ET on Sunday, there were 98,737 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases in Canada, with 60,238 cases considered recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,196.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.