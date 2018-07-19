What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Wednesday, July 8

The latest:

What you need to know today in Alberta:

The Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton is closing its doors to new patients and has cancelled all surgeries as an outbreak of COVD-19 continues to spread.

The Calgary International Airport is facing a $67-million deficit this year thanks to the unprecedented drop in demand for air travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Ottawa has frozen rent for this year, but the airport is asking for that freeze to be extended for five years, as well as interest-free loans and funding for capital projects.

As domestic travel restrictions are relaxed, the cessation of physical distancing rules by two of Canada's biggest airlines — WestJet and Air Canada — is causing frustration and grief among some passengers.

An Alberta physician is one of 239 scientists in 32 countries who signed an open letter calling on the World Health Organization to recognize airborne transmission as a possibility with the coronavirus.

A provincial program giving non-medical masks to Albertans at fast food drive-thrus is set to resume on July 13. The masks are free.

The province reported 47 new cases on Tuesday. A total of 7,659 people have recovered, 54 are in hospital and of those six are in intensive care. A total of 157 people have died.

Here's the breakdown of active cases across the province:

Edmonton zone : 243.

: 243. Calgary zone : 230.

: 230. South zone : 86.

: 86. North zone : 51.

: 51. Central zone : 4.

: 4. Unknown: 6.

What you need to know today in Canada:

Minister of Finance Bill Morneau is set to release a "snapshot" report today that will measure the hole blown in Canada's fiscal health by the pandemic.

Ontario introduced new legislation Tuesday to enable the extension of some pandemic emergency orders over the next year, as the province reports 112 new cases.

As the number of new cases of COVID-19 being reported daily in Canada has declined over time, Canadians' concerns about the spread of the disease have spiked.

As of 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Canada had 106,285 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 70,085 of the cases as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,755.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, until the symptoms have disappeared.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.