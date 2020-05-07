What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, July 7

The latest:

Alberta reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 607.

The NHL and NHL Players' Association agreed Sunday on protocols to resume the season, a major step toward the return of hockey this summer. It's expected some of the games will be played in Edmonton.

An outbreak at Edmonton's Misericordia Community Hospital has forced it to close its doors to most new patients.

A program providing free non-medical masks to Albertans at drive-thru restaurants will resume next Monday.

The City of Edmonton won't make masks mandatory , as it would need new bylaw to do so.

What you need to know today in Alberta:

An Alberta physician is one of 239 scientists in 32 countries who signed an open letter calling on the World Health Organization to recognize airborne transmission as a possibility with the coronavirus.

But B.C.'s provincial health officer says the controversy over airborne transmission of COVID-19 has been overblown.

A growing outbreak of COVID-19 has forced Edmonton's Misericordia Community Hospital to close its doors to most new patients and institute a series of "aggressive" pandemic protocols in bid to slow the spread of the virus.

Alberta farms are feeling the pinch of seasonal worker delays caused by the pandemic.

A provincial program giving non-medical masks to Albertans at fast food drive-thrus is set to resume on July 13. The masks are free.

(CBC News)

The province reported 29 new cases on Friday, 52 on Saturday and 49 on Sunday.

Here's the breakdown of active cases across the province::

Edmonton zone : 234.

: 234. Calgary zone : 228.

: 228. South zone : 84.

: 84. North zone : 53.

: 53. Central zone : 4.

: 4. Unknown: 4.

(CBC News)

What you need to know today in Canada:

Residents of eastern Ontario, including the City of Ottawa, are required to wear non-medical masks in indoor public places to prevent the spread of COVID-19 starting today.

Prince Edward Island reported no new cases of COVID-19 Monday, but close contacts of the five cases announced on the weekend are being monitored closely. The cases appear to have originated with a man now in Nova Scotia who had recently been in the United States.

As of 5:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Canada had 105,935 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 69,570 of the cases as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,738.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, until the symptoms have disappeared.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.