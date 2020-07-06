What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, July 6

The latest:

What you need to know today in Alberta:

A provincial program giving non-medical masks to Albertans through drive-thrus is set to resume on July 13.

The Calgary Stampede may have been cancelled for the first time in almost a century, but a limited number of events are still ongoing to keep Stampede spirit alive, including a pancake breakfast drive-thru held Saturday.

The cancellation of the festival is a massive blow to Calgary's economy. On average over the past five years, the Stampede has brought in $79.2 million in gross revenue and turned a profit of $21.4 million after expenses.

K-Days, Edmonton's 10-day exhibition, is also cancelled this year.

Cyclists have been flocking to the Bow Valley Parkway as the popular road has been temporarily closed to motorists to make way for physical distancing during the pandemic.

As of Sunday, there were 572 active cases in the province. The regional breakdown was:

Edmonton zone : 240 cases.

: 240 cases. Calgary zone : 216 cases.

: 216 cases. South zone : 73 cases.

: 73 cases. North zone : 38 cases.

: 38 cases. Central zone : 3 cases.

: 3 cases. Unknown: 2 cases.

What you need to know today in Canada:

Ottawa and the surrounding regions will join a growing list of Ontario municipalities making masks mandatory in indoor public settings to control the spread of COVID-19, and the rules could come into effect as early as Monday.

Prince Edward Island reported no new cases of COVID-19 Monday, but close contacts of the five cases announced on the weekend are being monitored closely, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer said.

Watch: Infectious disease expert on airline travel, NHL hubs and testing for COVID-19.

Infectious disease expert on airline travel, NHL hubs and testing for COVID-19.

As of 7 a.m. ET on Monday, Canada had 105,536 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 69,239 of the cases as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,729.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.