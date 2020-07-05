What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Sunday, July 5

The latest:

What you need to know today in Alberta:

The Calgary Stampede may have been cancelled for the first time in almost a century, but a limited number of events are still ongoing to keep Stampede spirit alive, including yesterday's pancake breakfast drive-thru.

The cancellation of the festival is a massive blow to Calgary's economy. On average over the past five years, the Stampede has brought in $79.2 million in gross revenue and turned a profit of $21.4 million after expenses.

K-Days, Edmonton's 10-day exhibition, is also cancelled this year.

As of Sunday, there were 572 active cases in the province. The regional breakdown was:

Edmonton zone : 240 cases.

: 240 cases. Calgary zone : 216 cases.

: 216 cases. South zone : 73 cases.

: 73 cases. North zone : 38 cases.

: 38 cases. Central zone : three cases.

: three cases. Unknown: two cases.

What you need to know today in Canada:

Prince Edward Island reported its first new cases of COVID-19 in more than two months on Saturday.

The province announced three new cases — including an individual who worked at Whisperwood Villa, a Charlottetown seniors' home.

According to Dr. Heather Morrison, chief public health officer for the province, all three cases were residents who had travelled within the country.

Watch: Infectious disease expert on airline travel, NHL hubs and testing for COVID-19.

Craig Jenne says airlines are taking significant health measures to avoid the coronavirus but believes only essential travel should be considered. 6:02

As of 6 a.m. ET on Sunday, Canada had 105,317 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 68,990 of the cases as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,720.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.