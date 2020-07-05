What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Sunday, July 5
The Calgary Stampede is holding a limited number of events this week despite cancellation
The latest:
- There will be no new numbers announced by the province this weekend. Breakdowns of Saturday and Sunday data will be provided on Monday.
- Stampede Park may be quiet, but thousands of Calgarians kept Stampede spirit alive with a pancake breakfast drive-thru on Saturday.
- The Siksika First Nation has instituted a curfew as 317 people are now under investigation for COVID-19.
- A new outbreak has been declared at northeast Calgary care home.
- Alberta reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with no additional deaths.
- Edmonton won't make masks mandatory, would need new bylaw to do so.
- As people under 40 have begun to overtake the majority of new cases of COVID-19 in the province, two young people spoke to CBC News about what they think might be behind the spike.
What you need to know today in Alberta:
The Calgary Stampede may have been cancelled for the first time in almost a century, but a limited number of events are still ongoing to keep Stampede spirit alive, including yesterday's pancake breakfast drive-thru.
The cancellation of the festival is a massive blow to Calgary's economy. On average over the past five years, the Stampede has brought in $79.2 million in gross revenue and turned a profit of $21.4 million after expenses.
K-Days, Edmonton's 10-day exhibition, is also cancelled this year.
As of Sunday, there were 572 active cases in the province. The regional breakdown was:
- Edmonton zone: 240 cases.
- Calgary zone: 216 cases.
- South zone: 73 cases.
- North zone: 38 cases.
- Central zone: three cases.
- Unknown: two cases.
What you need to know today in Canada:
Prince Edward Island reported its first new cases of COVID-19 in more than two months on Saturday.
The province announced three new cases — including an individual who worked at Whisperwood Villa, a Charlottetown seniors' home.
According to Dr. Heather Morrison, chief public health officer for the province, all three cases were residents who had travelled within the country.
Watch: Infectious disease expert on airline travel, NHL hubs and testing for COVID-19.
As of 6 a.m. ET on Sunday, Canada had 105,317 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 68,990 of the cases as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,720.
Self-assessment and supports:
Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.
The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.
If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.
You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.
The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.
Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.
There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
