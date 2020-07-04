What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Saturday, July 4

The latest:

What you need to know today in Alberta:

The Siksika First Nation has instituted a curfew starting at 11 p.m. and running until 5 a.m.

The community has seen COVID-19 investigations quadruple in past week, with 317 people under investigation for the virus as of Friday.

Siksika Chief Ouray Crowfoot told CBC News on Thursday that he was asking the community to limit gatherings to 10 people.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, speaking on Thursday, said that if Edmonton is chosen as an NHL hub city, public testing for Albertans will not be impacted.

As of Saturday morning, there were 572 active cases in the province. The regional breakdown was:

Edmonton zone : 240 cases.

: 240 cases. Calgary zone : 216 cases.

: 216 cases. South zone : 73 cases.

: 73 cases. North zone : 38 cases.

: 38 cases. Central zone : three cases.

: three cases. Unknown: two cases.

What you need to know today in Canada:

The Atlantic provinces opened their travel "bubble" Friday, allowing travellers from within the four provinces to cross borders without having to self-isolate for 14 days. Each province has its own set of rules for visitors.

The topic of travel and staying in place is a touchy one, as evidenced by the reactions some Canadians with U.S. licence plates are receiving .

Watch: Infectious disease expert on airline travel, NHL hubs and testing for COVID-19.

Craig Jenne says airlines are taking significant health measures to avoid the coronavirus but believes only essential travel should be considered. 6:02

As of 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, Canada had 105,091 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 68,694 of the cases as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,712.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.