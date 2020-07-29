What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Wednesday, July 29

The latest:

What you need to know today in Alberta:

In dealing with a new illness such as the COVID-19 pandemic, nursing homes and care centres can present a recipe for disaster, according to one University of Alberta expert.

Edmonton city council will consider a temporary bylaw that would impose $100 fines for people who don't wear masks in any indoor public places starting on Aug. 1.

Airdrie will not be following in the footsteps of other Alberta municipalities by making masks mandatory, the city decided Tuesday. Instead, city council directed administration to prepare a mask bylaw that it will put in place if the city's COVID-19 case numbers rise.

Masks will be mandatory in the town of Banff's indoor public spaces, as well as outside along Banff Avenue — the town's main street — starting Friday. Town council voted unanimously to pass the bylaw on Monday.

The Town of Okotoks is looking at requiring masks be worn inside municipal facilities and transit. The final vote on the issue is expected Aug. 17.

Edmontonians finally had something to celebrate with the return to NHL hockey on Tuesday and a victory for Oilers fans.

The effects of the virus are hanging over the Calgary Board of Education as it prepares for September classes with no additional funding to deal with COVID-19.

Board chair Marilyn Dennis says the CBE did get more money this year compared with last under a new model, but is still below 2018-19 levels and has considerably more students.

The regional breakdown of active cases and hospitalizations across the province as of Tuesday was:

Calgary zone: 710 cases, 19 in hospital.

710 cases, 19 in hospital. Edmonton zone: 276 cases, 25 in hospital.

276 cases, 25 in hospital. Central zone: 156 cases, 21 in hospital.

156 cases, 21 in hospital. South zone: 140 cases, 15 in hospital.

140 cases, 15 in hospital. North zone: 107 cases, 8 in hospital.

107 cases, 8 in hospital. Unknown: 8 cases.

Find out which neighbourhoods or communities have the most cases, how hard people of different ages have been hit, the ages of people in hospital, how Alberta compares to other provinces and more in: Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics for Alberta — and what they mean

What you need to know today in Canada:

Toronto and Peel Region will move into Stage 3 of Ontario's COVID-19 recovery plan this Friday, the provincial ministry of health said this morning, as Ontario reported its fewest number of new cases since March 23.

Canada's chief public health officer says discrimination against Hutterites will not help build trust as some colonies across the Prairies experience outbreaks of COVID-19.

As more regions across the country — including Calgary — adopt mandatory masking policies, some anti-masking groups are joining forces with anti-vaccination proponents and adopting their techniques to spread misinformation and amplify their message .

Hundreds of thousands of Canadians could get a tax break for working from home during the pandemic. Tax experts are calling on the government to clarify the rules for the "work-space-in-the-home" deduction.

You can claim it if you work from home more than 50 per cent of the time, or if you have a separate home office and use it to meet clients.

As of 10:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Canada had 115,070 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 100,308 of the cases as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting indicates that 8,946 Canadians have died.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, until the symptoms have disappeared.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.