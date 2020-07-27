What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, July 27

The latest:

The Calgary Board of Education is bracing for increased COVID-19 costs on a tight budget .

. Red Deer hospital restricts visitors after COVID-19 outbreak .

. No new numbers were released by the province this weekend. Numbers from the weekend will be released on Monday.

Alberta reported two new deaths and 111 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 10,086 total confirmed cases of the illness.

As of Friday, 95 people were being treated in hospital for the disease, with 19 of them in ICU beds.

That brings the total number of active cases in the province to 1,341 — an increase of more than 500 cases since July 14.

What you need to know today in Alberta:

Speaking Thursday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, cautioned Albertans of the potential long-term damage that could result from contracting COVID-19.

"There can be long-term damage, such as higher risk of diabetes, and lung damage that doesn't go away when the infection ends," Hinshaw said.

"Regardless of age, we don't yet know what impact COVID-19 will have on your lifelong health."

That rings true for two Calgarians who are still experiencing symptoms months after contracting the virus.

The effects of the virus are hanging over the Calgary Board of Education as it prepares for September classes with no additional funding to deal with COVID-19.

The board chair Marilyn Dennis says the CBE did get more money this year compared to last under a new model, but is still below 2018-19 levels and has considerably more students.

As of Friday afternoon, this was the breakdown of active cases across the province:

Calgary zone : 703 cases.

: 703 cases. Edmonton zone : 232 cases.

: 232 cases. Central zone : 167 cases.

: 167 cases. South zone : 141 cases.

: 141 cases. North zone : 90 cases.

: 90 cases. Unknown: eight cases.

What you need to know today in Canada:

As more regions across the country — including Calgary — adopt mandatory masking policies, some anti-masking groups are joining forces with anti-vaccination proponents and adopting their techniques to spread misinformation and amplify their message .

Hundreds of thousands of Canadians could get a tax break for working from home during the pandemic. Tax experts are calling on the government to clarify the rules for the "work-space-in-the-home" deduction.

You can claim it if you work from home more than 50 per cent of the time, or if you have a separate home office and use it to meet clients.

As of 8:45 a.m. ET on Monday, Canada had 113,911 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 99,355 of the cases as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting indicates that 8,919 Canadians have died.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, until the symptoms have disappeared.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.