What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Sunday, July 26

Speaking Thursday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, cautioned Albertans of the potential long-term damage that could result from contracting COVID-19.

"There can be long-term damage, such as higher risk of diabetes, and lung damage that doesn't go away when the infection ends," Hinshaw said.

"Regardless of age, we don't yet know what impact COVID-19 will have on your lifelong health."

That rings true for two Calgarians who are still experiencing symptoms months after contracting the virus.

The Alberta government announced Tuesday that students will resume in-person classes in September. There have been calls to extend mandatory mask wearing, and teachers, parents and students have expressed concerns about social distancing.

The Alberta NDP unveiled Thursday what it calls an alternative to the government's school relaunch plan, which the opposition party says isn't sufficiently funded to ensure student and staff safety.

Though Calgary's numbers have been climbing fastest in Alberta, even rural areas are seeing rising numbers. The central zone, which has not seen high case numbers so far, now has 33 people in hospital, seven of them in the ICU.

COVID-19 and poor weather abroad have put a damper on this year's mango season. With fewer cargo flights because of the pandemic, local sellers have struggled to bring in mango varieties for those who look forward to the fruit's short season.

As of Friday afternoon, this was the breakdown of active cases across the province:

Calgary zone : 703 cases.

: 703 cases. Edmonton zone : 232 cases.

: 232 cases. Central zone : 167 cases.

: 167 cases. South zone : 141 cases.

: 141 cases. North zone : 90 cases.

: 90 cases. Unknown: eight cases.

Find out which neighbourhoods or communities have the most cases, how hard people of different ages have been hit, the ages of people in hospital, how Alberta compares to other provinces and more in: Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics for Alberta — and what they mean

A teacher gives a lesson to elementary school children in eastern France, where classes reopened last month. (Frederick Florin/AFP/Getty Images)

Four downtown Edmonton hotels inside the NHL hub city bubble will be busy with guests for months — a welcome economic boost after being stuck in the COVID doldrums. But business for hotels outside that bubble may remain slow.

NHL teams arrived in the city on Sunday.

Hundreds of NHL players, media, and staff are expected to come to the city as it hosts the Western Conference playoffs and the Stanley Cup final.

What you need to know today in Canada:

Ontario reported 138 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and Premier Doug Ford said the province is considering mandatory testing for migrant farm workers and said his team has been asked to consult a constitutional lawyer to find out if that's possible.

Hundreds of thousands of Canadians could get a tax break for working from home during the pandemic. Tax experts are calling on the government to clarify the rules for the "work-space-in-the-home" deduction.

You can claim it if you work from home more than 50 per cent of the time, or if you have a separate home office and use it to meet clients.

As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on and provinces ease their lockdown restrictions, travel is opening up — slowly.

To help navigate the varied rules, the Canadian Travel & Tourism Roundtable — a new travel and tourism lobby group — has created an interactive map to assist Canadian travellers.

The federal government's advisory against all non-essential international travel during the pandemic remains in effect until further notice — even as other countries start to open their borders.

As of 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Canada has seen 113,556 confirmed coronavirus cases. There are 5,523 active cases overall in the provinces and territories, with 99,115 listed as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting indicates that 8,918 Canadians have died.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, until the symptoms have disappeared.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.