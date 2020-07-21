What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, July 21

The latest:

Alberta now has 1,109 active cases of COVID-19, the highest number seen in the province since May 12.

The province reported 368 new cases over the weekend, with 165 new cases on Friday, 106 new cases on Saturday and 97 new cases on Sunday.

Three more people have died: a man in his 90s linked to the outbreak at Generations Calgary, and a female in her 90s and a man in his 70s, both linked to the outbreak at Misericordia hospital in Edmonton.

City council was asked at its meeting on Monday to approve making masks mandatory on Calgary Transit buses and trains. A decision could come today.

A group of doctors is urging the City of Calgary to implement an immediate mandatory masking bylaw in the city.

Alberta Health has declared 13 regions around the province as under a "watch" for COVID-19.

What you need to know today in Alberta:

More Albertans are seeing their family physicians about mental-health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, frequently through virtual visits rather than regular appointments.

Calgary city council met on Monday to debate mandating the wearing of masks on Calgary Transit. A decision was expected to come during a continuation of the meeting today.

That follows days of triple-digit growth in COVID-19 cases.

With those numbers in mind, a group of Alberta doctors have reiterated their calls for mandatory masking in the province.

With the pandemic shutting down most structured activities, kids who would normally be sent to summer camp can now be seen roaming the streets, hanging out at parks and riding bikes. Guy Faulkner, a professor at UBC's school of kinesiology, says that's a very good thing.

Despite a "concerning" increase in new COVID-19 cases, Alberta will loosen restrictions next week on visits to continuing-care and nursing homes, the province's top doctor says.

As of Monday afternoon, this was the breakdown of active cases across the province:

Calgary zone : 553.

: 553. Edmonton zone : 225.

: 225. South zone : 119.

: 119. Central zone : 131.

: 131. North zone : 76.

: 76. Unknown: 5.

Calgary Emergency Management Agency chief Tom Sampson wears a mask during a city council hearing Monday on whether to make masks mandatory on transit. (CBC)

An inmate at the Edmonton Remand Centre has tested positive for COVID-19, CBC News has learned, but the inmate was still in quarantine after recent admission when a symptom appeared and was isolated with no evidence of transmission within the centre.

What you need to know today in Canada:

WE Charity founders Craig and Marc Kielburger will appear before a House of Commons committee next week to answer questions about the Liberal government's partnership with the charity in a $900-million student grant program it was tasked with administering.

The number of shootings in Toronto is up over this time last year and advocates for communities at risk say the closure of safe spaces, programs and services due to the pandemic is partly to blame.

Here's what you need to know now if you're yearning to take a trip — in Canada or beyond.

Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who received doses.

Out of the more than two million people who crossed the border into Canada since the start of strict quarantine laws, no one has been arrested and just a few have been fined for breaking the two-week isolation rule — figures the Public Health Agency of Canada says show the current strategy is working.

The agreement to restrict travel across the Canada-U.S. border will be extended into August.

As the volume of travellers entering Canada through the U.S. has increased in recent weeks, public health officials are being placed at land borders to bolster screening for COVID-19.

As of 7 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Canada had 111,126 coronavirus infections. Provinces and territories listed 97,474 of those as recovered or resolved, leaving 4,761 active cases. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,891.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, until the symptoms have disappeared.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.