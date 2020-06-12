What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, July 2

The latest:

Report predicts up to 70% of Alberta tourism businesses could close without help.

No new case numbers were released by the province on Canada Day, but an update is expected today.

Two areas in Alberta are under "watch" as their active cases have surpassed a rate of 50 per 100,000 people: Calgary-Centre and Edmonton-Mill Woods West.

Outdoor gathering limits were increased from 100 to 200 people on Tuesday for events like festivals, sporting events and performances, but not private gatherings like weddings.

What you need to know today in Alberta:

Alberta continues to see small increases in the number of cases, spread across the province, and two areas are under a watch by provincial authorities to ensure active case counts do not grow too quickly.

That said, the numbers are still well below the peak in the latter part of April.

(CBC)

There was no update on cases yesterday, but As of Tuesday, there were 547 active cases and 7,407 recovered in the province. The province had completed more than 449,000 tests for COVID-19.

Here's how the active cases break down within provincial zones:

Edmonton zone : 246 cases.

: 246 cases. Calgary zone : 232 cases.

: 232 cases. North zone : 36 cases.

: 36 cases. South zone : 28 cases.

: 28 cases. Central zone : 4 cases

: 4 cases Unknown: 1 case.

What you need to know today in Canada:

A national contact tracing app that was to be launched in Ontario today has been delayed.

The province will be the first to use the COVID Alert app, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said it should be ready for downloading in the rest of the country later this summer.

On the political front, the federal Liberals are riding a wave of renewed support in the wake of the pandemic.

(CBC)

After stagnating around 33 per cent in February and March, the Liberals have seen their support increase significantly, to between 39 and 42 per cent support among decided voters, according to a monthly average of national polls.

That's the biggest increase for a minority government in over 60 years.

As of 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, Canada had 104,271 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 67,746 of the cases as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,663.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

Watch: Infectious disease researcher on airline travel, NHL hubs and testing for COVID-19

Craig Jenne says airlines are taking significant health measures to avoid the coronavirus but believes only essential travel should be considered. 6:02

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.