What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Saturday, July 18

The latest:

There will be no COVID-19 update from the province this weekend. The province will release numbers from the weekend on Monday.

A group of doctors is urging the City of Calgary to implement an immediate mandatory masking bylaw in the city.

The province has declared four new COVID-19 outbreaks in Calgary, including a lounge, downtown restaurant and long-term care facility.

Alberta reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 859.

Two new deaths were reported Friday.

Alberta Health has declared Calgary-Centre and Calgary-Elbow under "watch" for COVID-19.

Six cases of COVID-19 have been linked with a restaurant in downtown Calgary, with the company saying it has voluntarily closed the location to conduct a deep clean.

Alberta's top public health official worries some people may no longer be listening to her warnings to keep up the COVID-19 precautions, such as vigilant hand-washing and physical distancing. She pointed to a worrisome uptick in new coronavirus cases in the province including among younger people.

What you need to know today in Alberta:

The province declared four new COVID-19 outbreaks Friday in Calgary — the Fire N Ice Lounge on 16th Avenue S.W., a Cactus Club restaurant on Stephen Avenue, the Trinity Lodge continuing care facility and a private gathering.

Outbreaks within continuing care facilities are reported when there are two or more cases, while outbreaks at other facilities are reported publicly when there are five or more cases.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, said she's also concerned that more younger people are being infected with the virus.

Despite a "concerning" increase in new COVID-19 cases, Alberta will loosen restrictions next week on visits to continuing-care and nursing homes, the province's top doctor says.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) has added four new flights — three domestic and one international — to the public advisory list of flights that carried at least one passenger infected with COVID-19. The flights were:

July 2: WestJet 460, Kelowna to Calgary.

July 5: WestJet 186, Vancouver to Edmonton.

July 5: WestJet 3312, Kelowna to Edmonton.

July 5: Korean Air 071, Incheon, South Korea, to Vancouver.

On Friday, the province reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 105 new cases of the illness, pushing the provincial total of active cases to 859.

As of Friday afternoon, this was the breakdown of active cases across the province:

Calgary zone : 385.

: 385. Edmonton zone : 213.

: 213. South zone : 99.

: 99. Central zone : 92.

: 92. North zone : 64.

: 64. Unknown: 6.

Find out which neighbourhoods or communities have the most cases, how hard people of different ages have been hit, the ages of people in hospital, how Alberta compares to other provinces and more in: Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics for Alberta — and what they mean

Six cases of COVID-19 have been linked with a Cactus Club restaurant in downtown Calgary, with the company saying it has voluntarily closed the location to conduct a deep clean.

Guests who visited the Stephen Avenue Cactus Club location between July 2 and 10 are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms and contact health authorities if necessary.

An inmate at the Edmonton Remand Centre has tested positive for COVID-19, CBC News has learned, but the inmate was still in quarantine after recent admission when a symptom appeared and was isolated with no evidence of transmission within the centre.

A health-care worker collects a sample at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility in Alberta. (Alberta Health Services)

COVID-19 restrictions that had kept provincial campgrounds empty or operating below capacity have now been lifted, and shared campsites are once again open to tent campers, trailer adventurers, family reunions and small special events. Reservations can be made on the Alberta Parks website Reserve.AlbertaParks.ca or by calling 1-877-537-2757.

What you need to know today in Canada:

Most Canadians are still in favour of mandatory mask laws, concerned about their personal susceptibility to the virus, and willing to lock the country down again if COVID-19 cases spike, polls suggest.

Many parts of Ontario moved to the next phase of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan on Friday.

The federal government will provide $19 billion to the provinces and territories to help fund a "safe restart" of the Canadian economy, according to senior government officials.

A Russian hacking group has gone after COVID-19-related vaccine research in Canada, the U.K. and the U.S., according to Canada's cyber spies.

A B.C. researcher is trying to find out why only a handful of residents have tested positive for the virus in one of Canada's poorest neighbourhoods, Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, which many feared would be hit especially hard.

Out of the more than two million people who crossed the border into Canada since the start of strict quarantine laws, no one has been arrested and just a few have been fined for breaking the two-week isolation rule — figures the Public Health Agency of Canada says show the current strategy is working.

The Ontario government's announcement of its Stage 3 reopening measures has ramped up calls from Ontario parents, educators and public health experts for a plan to get kids back to school full-time come September.

The agreement to restrict travel across the Canada-U.S. border will be extended into August.

As the volume of travellers entering Canada through the U.S. has increased in recent weeks, public health officials are being placed at land borders to bolster screening for COVID-19.

Some Canadian long-haul truck drivers spoke up this week to urge the government to keep the border closed into the new year, describing "scary" and "dangerous" scenes they've seen in the U.S. amid its explosion of COVID-19 cases.

As of 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Canada had 109,995 coronavirus infections, including 4,294 active cases. Provinces and territories listed 96,819 of those as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,882.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, until the symptoms have disappeared.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.