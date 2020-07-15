What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Wednesday, July 15

The latest:

Alberta's top public health official says she's worried some people have COVID-19 fatigue now that it's four months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, said Tuesday that she's also concerned that more younger people being infected with the virus. Over the past two weeks, she said, 780 new cases have been identified in the province, with 57 per cent them among people under the age of 40. Of those cases, 30 per cent have not yet been linked to any known source.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 701 active cases reported in Alberta, with 163 deaths. At this time, 8,048 people have recovered.

There were 55 people in hospital, 13 in intensive care, and two new deaths, both in Edmonton. One of those deaths, a woman in her 90s, is linked to an ongoing outbreak at Edmonton's Misericordia Community Hospital. The other death, a woman in her 80s, is linked to the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre — the first COVID-19 death linked to that outbreak.

On Monday, Alberta Health Services reported an "unprecedented" number of people requesting a COVID-19 test in the Calgary zone — 6,400 online referrals — after a week of higher than normal online requests. The number of people requesting a COVID-19 test in the Calgary zone spiked to a new high this week.

It means some people are waiting days to get an appointment.

As of Tuesday afternoon, this was the breakdown of active cases across the province:

Calgary zone: 295.

295. Edmonton zone: 198.

198. South zone: 104.

104. North zone: 50.

50. Central zone: 48.

48. Unknown: 6.

Find out which more about which neighbourhoods or communities have the most cases, how hard people of different ages have been hit, the ages of people in hospital, how Alberta compares to other provinces and more in: Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics for Alberta — and what they mean

Kenney has urged Albertans to stay vigilant after photos of a crowded beach at Sylvan Lake surfaced online and sparked COVID-19 concerns from residents and politicians.

Town officials are asking the province for "clear direction" on crowd control. In the meantime, visitors who feel they may have been exposed to the virus are encouraged by town officials to get tested.

Pictures from Sylvan Lake show the beached crowded with people on Saturday, sparking some COVID-19 concerns and an online uproar. (Supplied by Greg Dickson)

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says she was disappointed to hear some Siksika First Nation members are being turned away from local businesses, reminding Albertans that COVID-19 does not discriminate.

Earlier in July, Siksika Chief Ouray Crowfoot asked the community to limit its own public gatherings to a maximum of 10 people in hopes of containing the coronavirus' potential spread on the First Nation. (Mike Symington/CBC)

A&W, Tim Hortons and McDonald's restaurants with drive-thrus are again offering free packages of masks to customers in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19. About 20 million non-medical, single-use masks will be served up at more than 600 outlets across Alberta, the province said in a statement.

The Calgary Stampede is asking the city for help to get it through the financial crisis brought on by the cancellation of this year's event due to COVID-19.

COVID-19 restrictions that had kept provincial campgrounds empty or operating below capacity have now been lifted, and shared campsites are once again open to tent campers, trailer adventurers, family reunions and small special events. Reservations can be made on the Alberta Parks website Reserve.AlbertaParks.ca or by calling 1-877-537-2757.

After Edmonton was named a hub city for the NHL last week, Dr. Hakique Virani, a clinical associate professor with the University of Alberta's faculty of medicine, told CBC News that he is concerned people are waiting for a signal that life is returning to normal after the pandemic — and could interpret hockey's return as that signal.

"If it feels to people like a big green light that COVID is tempering or that it's going away, it's unfortunately the wrong message," Virani said.

The federal government has announced it will extend the emergency wage subsidy program to December of this year. The program covers 75 per cent of wages, up to a weekly maximum of $847, for workers at eligible companies and non-profits affected by the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ontario government's announcement of its Stage 3 reopening measures has ramped up calls from Ontario parents, educators and public health experts for a plan to get kids back to school full-time come September.

The agreement to restrict travel across the Canada-U.S. border will be extended into August.

As the volume of travellers entering Canada through the U.S. has increased in recent weeks, public health officials are being placed at land borders to bolster screening for COVID-19.

As of 9:25 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Canada had 108,486 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 72,170 of those as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,836.

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, until the symptoms have disappeared.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.