What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Sunday, July 12

The latest:

What you need to know today in Alberta:

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi has mused about the possibility of making masks mandatory in certain situations and says he could bring forward a draft bylaw on July 20.

That move would join Calgary with three other major Canadian cities in making masks mandatory. Here are some of the top questions and answers Albertans should know around mandatory masks.

Meanwhile, Edmonton has been chosen as a hub city for the NHL's return, with the league choosing cities that largely have their coronavirus outbreaks under control when compared to United States counterparts.

This map shows the number of tests and total confirmed cases in various regions of Alberta. (CBC News)

In its latest online update, Alberta Health reported 77 new cases of the illness on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 592.

Here's the breakdown of active cases across the province:

Calgary zone: 228

228 Edmonton zone: 203

203 South zone: 96

96 North zone: 44

44 Central zone: 13

13 Unknown: 8

This map shows the number of active COVID-19 cases in different areas of Calgary as of July 9. (CBC News)

What you need to know today in Canada:

Newfoundland and Labrador has reported its first new case of coronavirus in 43 days. The patient is a man in his 50s who had recently returned from the United States, according to the government.

Meanwhile, new data from the City of Ottawa shows nine hair stylists and barbers, four restaurants, two landscaping companies and one garden centre received fines for opening during the COVID-19 shutdown.

As of 7:15 a.m. ET on Sunday, Canada had 107,346 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 71,266 of those as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 8,809.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, until the symptoms have disappeared.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.