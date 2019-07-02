What the Trans Mountain challenge dismissal means for Alberta

The Trans Mountain expansion project has dodged another potential blow and experts say the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss that legal challenge sends important signals to onlookers about the viability of energy projects in Canada.

Yesterday the Supreme Court decided it would not hear an appeal from a group of First Nations in British Columbia who dispute the federal government's approval of the pipeline.

They brought the case forward to the Federal Court of Appeal after cabinet had given a second green light to the project.

Ottawa had been ordered to complete an additional round of deliberations when the court found the government failed to properly consult with Indigenous groups the first time. The four First Nations argued the second attempt still fell short.

In February, that federal court ruled the second cabinet approval was reasonable. It's that ruling the First Nations were hoping to appeal to the country's highest court, until they were rejected on Thursday.

This isn't the finale to Trans Mountain's tumultuous story, but experts say the court's decision to dismiss the case demonstrates stability to potential investors and provides clarity about what constitutes adequate consultations with Indigenous groups.

A 'critical victory' for the provincial government

It's a "critical victory" in Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's mind, both for the project and the province as a whole.

Construction is already underway, supplying more jobs in a sector devastated by the pandemic. It will slightly improve on the province's unemployment rate — which could hit upwards of 25 per cent.

Fewer roadblocks for the project will also steady tensions between Alberta and Ottawa, as the Trans Mountain expansion is one of a minority of things the two governments agree on.

Two years ago the federal government had to step in after years of uncertainty around the project left an empty field of prospective buyers. The Trudeau Liberals nationalized the pipeline for $4.5 billion.

When the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed the First Nations' appeal of cabinet approval in February, Kenney praised the prime minister for his commitment to the pipeline.

"I have my disagreements with Prime Minister Trudeau on a number of issues ... but I think they did realize there has to be at least one project that gets Canadian energy to global markets so we can get a fair price," he said at the time.

Working with Indigenous groups

The court's rejection can also salvage the momentum for partnerships between the provincial UCP government and Alberta First Nations. Kenney's government has made a point of encouraging more Indigenous participation and investment in natural resource projects.

"This is an affirmation that reconciliation also means reconcili-action," Kenney said in response to the news from the Supreme Court, repeating his familiar catchphrase.

"It means economic opportunity, it means saying yes to the vast majority of First Nations and Indigenous people who want to move their communities from poverty to prosperity by being full participants in responsible resource development."

Of the 129 Indigenous groups potentially affected by the project, 120 either support it or do not oppose it, the court found. Meanwhile, 43 Indigenous groups have signed benefit agreements.

Some of the groups in favour of the pipeline are even working together to convince Ottawa to give them a stake in the project.

Chief Calvin Bruneau, who is involved with a bid to get Indigenous ownership in the project, says he's frustrated by the court challenges but he knows this one was imperative.

"It was good to help keep the pipeline going, it does need to be built and that sort of decision was necessary," he said.

Meaningful and appropriate consultations are non-negotiable in Bruneau's mind, but so are employment and economic prosperity. For him, Trans Mountain ticks all those boxes.

The future of legal challenges

Bruneau says this Supreme Court dismissal will have lasting legal implications for natural resource development in Alberta.

"It is going to help with other projects," he said, adding this decision will cause other groups to think twice before challenging pipelines that have received Ottawa's stamp of approval.

That ripple effect could permeate beyond oil and gas projects into the energy sector as a whole.

There's greater clarity on what can be appealed and what can't be appealed, and what the likely outcome is. - Marla Orenstein, Canada West Foundation

"There's greater clarity on what can be appealed and what can't be appealed, and what the likely outcome is. It provides certainty or additional certainty for projects of all different types," said Marla Orenstein, the director of the natural resource centre at the Canada West Foundation.

"The certainty that this decision provides is important."

An eye on international markets

Earlier this year Canadian oil prices hit historic lows, spurred partially by an international price war and partially by the pandemic. While the demand still hasn't recovered, one market analyst says Canada is going to need that extra pipeline eventually.

Kevin Birn, who works for IHS Markit in Calgary, says this court dismissal keeps the Trans Mountain timeline on track and could help avoid supply problems down the road as demand increases again.

"That will continue to ramp up going into 2021 and 2022, and then you need another pipeline at that point in time."

Trans Mountain is also notably different from other Canadian pipelines because it doesn't lead to the U.S., opening up new potential markets overseas.

Birn says if the expansion were blocked, Alberta's natural resource sector would remain locked to whatever volatility occurs with our southern neighbour — which gets 96 per cent of Canadian oil exports right now.

The experts agreed it's likely not the end of the legal and social challenges against the pipeline — as Orenstein puts it, "it's not free sailing from from here on out."

The four First Nations say they are exploring other legal options to block the pipeline.