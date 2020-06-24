Most Canadians opposed to Wexit, but poll finds new party could pose challenges to Conservatives

A majority of Canadians remain opposed to the concept of the four most western provinces separating from the rest of Canada, but a new Abacus Data poll suggests the limited support the party currently enjoys could peel off support from the federal Conservative Party.

"If you isolate the four western provinces, the federal Conservatives rely on those provinces disproportionately for more of their support, more of their seats," said David Coletto, CEO of Abacus Data. "When you distill down and look at, who are these Wexiteers?

"Almost half of them nationally voted Conservative. Among those western Canadians, 81 per cent voted Conservative in the last election."

According to the poll, only seven per cent of Canadians think that Wexit is a good idea — but Coletto noted that number increased to 15 per cent of 2019 Conservative Party voters.

How survey respondents said they would feel about a separation of Canada's four western provinces. (Abacus Data)

Among Albertans, the new party sees slightly higher support. Twenty per cent of Alberta survey respondents said Alberta separating was a "good idea," 26 per cent said they could "live with it," and 54 per cent said it was a "terrible idea."

"It shows that Wexit Canada, as a starting point, has an audience that is open to listening, and in Alberta particularly, an audience who may not be strongly in favour of separating but signal that they could live with it," Coletto said.

How Alberta survey respondents said they would feel about Alberta separating from Canada. (Abacus Data)

The results mirror frustrations felt by Albertans indicated in a November 2019 Abacus poll, which found that three-quarters of Albertans said their province is treated "unfairly" in its relationship with the rest of the country.

"This is not necessarily a wholesale shift of views, but I think it reflects an environment where this kind of perspective, this kind of party, could find some traction with a portion of the electorate or voters and residents in Alberta and other western provinces," Coletto said.

New leader

Last month, veteran conservative politician Jay Hill was named interim leader of the party following the resignation of founder Peter Downing. Hill was House leader under then-prime minister Stephen Harper at the time of his retirement in 2010.

Mount Royal University political scientist Duane Bratt said the new Abacus data show pro-separation numbers at a rate that was largely consistent with other polls, but showed a higher amount of what he calls "soft" separatists.

"There is a committed small minority that is hardcore separatist, around nine to 13 per cent. The remaining supporters are soft," Bratt said in an email. "Meaning that their support could be hardened or dissipate based on current events or if a serious referendum would be put into play."

Bratt said the party also posed a problem to the Conservatives in the west, given the fact that none of the four candidates running for party leadership are from the west — the first time since the party's formation in 2003.

"[The polls indicated] that Wexit is driven by Alberta. While there is support in the other western provinces, the heart of the movement is in Alberta," he said. "This is also a challenge for [Premier Jason] Kenney.

"Many supporters for separatism are UCP supporters — and a few may even be in his caucus."

Premier Jason Kenney has said that threatening separation from Canada would destabilize investor confidence and would be "hugely counter-productive." (CBC)

Kenney himself has pushed back against the idea of Alberta separation, calling it an empty threat that could hurt the province's economy.

But others in his party disagree, including UCP Cypress-Medicine Hat MLA Drew Barnes, who has called for "consequences" should Alberta's demands not be met.

Abacus said the survey was conducted online with 1,500 Canadian residents from June 26 to 30 and was weighted according to census data "to ensure that the sample matched Canada's population according to age, gender, educational attainment, and region."