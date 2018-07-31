3,000 WestJet cabin crew employees get union certification interim order, CUPE says

About 3,000 WestJet cabin crew employees are now closer to being unionized after the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) issued an interim order, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) said in mass email communication Tuesday.

"This is an amazing step forward for WestJetters," the statement reads.

"We knew that we could do it together. Now we begin the work of building our local and preparing to bargain our first collective agreement."

CUPE says the interim order is based on forthcoming negotiations needed with the company to determine who is included and excluded as union members.

The interim order is specific to WestJet employees only.

"We know that Swoop flight attendants want and deserve a union and we will work with them to bring them into the family, along with Encore, in the near future," CUPE said.

Earlier on Tuesday, WestJet posted rare losses of $20.8 million in the second quarter, attributed to a labour dispute with pilots, higher fuel prices and increased competition.

CBC News contacted WestJet for comment on Tuesday evening, but had not yet received a statement from the company by publication time.