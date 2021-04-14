WestJet extends temporary suspension of international sun flights until June
Canadian airlines in January suspended all flights to sun destinations until April 30
WestJet says it will extend its temporary suspension of international sun flights to destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean until June 4.
Canadian airlines in January suspended all flights to sun destinations until April 30 at the request of the federal government.
WestJet President and CEO Ed Sims said in a release that it made the decision with the clear expectation that as more Canadians are vaccinated, government policy will change.
He says guests with affected itineraries will be notified of the cancellations.
WestJet says since Nov. 1, 2020, it has been providing refunds for all travellers where WestJet initiated flight cancellations.
Sims says WestJet continues to advocate for the replacement of mandatory hotel quarantines with a testing regime that is equitable and consistent with global standards at all points of entry into Canada.
"Alongside an accelerated and successful vaccine rollout, this policy transition will support the safe restart of travel and help stimulate the Canadian economy, where one in ten jobs are tourism-related," he said Tuesday.
"A safe travel-restart framework is the most effective way to support those interests and restore jobs."
