WestJet pilots issue 72-hour strike notice, poised to begin job action Friday

WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice to the airline and government at 8 p.m. Monday night.

In a news release sent to CBC News the pilots said that as of 3 a.m. ET on May 19, they plan to begin lawful job action, which could include grounding all aircraft and effectively shutting down operations right before the May long weekend.

About 1,850 WestJet pilots with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) are poised to strike. Some of the main issues they say still need to be resolved include pay, job security and scheduling.

"After nine months of negotiating, management still fails to understand today's labour market conditions, leading to a mass exodus of our pilots in search of better work opportunities," said Capt. Bernard Lewall, chair of the WestJet ALPA Master Executive Council in a release.

"More will follow if this agreement does not meet our pilots' needs."

Negotiations between WestJet and the pilots' union began in September. Last month, the pilots voted in favour of a strike mandate.

