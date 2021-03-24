WestJet to restore service to 5 cities in Eastern Canada

WestJet is restoring service to five airports in Eastern Canada that was suspended last November due to the pandemic, the Calgary-based airline announced Wednesday.

Flights in and out of Charlottetown, Fredericton, Moncton, Sydney and Quebec City will resume beginning June 24 through to June 30.

Service between St. John's and Toronto, which was indefinitely suspended in October, will also resume on June 24.

The resumption of the flights will restore WestJet's complete network of pre-COVID-19 domestic airports, the airline said.

"Our focus remains on the safe restart of air travel. We ask that federal and provincial governments work with us to provide clarity and certainty to Canadians, including travel policies that support economic recovery and restore jobs," said WestJet president and CEO Ed Sims in a release.

"Alongside an accelerated and successful vaccine rollout, we are hopeful that there will be an easing of onerous travel restrictions currently in place. We look forward to working together to safely reconnect Canadians to the region in the coming months."