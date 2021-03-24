WestJet to restore service to 5 cities in Eastern Canada
Flights to Charlottetown, Fredericton, Moncton, Sydney and Quebec City suspended last fall
WestJet is restoring service to five airports in Eastern Canada that was suspended last November due to the pandemic, the Calgary-based airline announced Wednesday.
Flights in and out of Charlottetown, Fredericton, Moncton, Sydney and Quebec City will resume beginning June 24 through to June 30.
Service between St. John's and Toronto, which was indefinitely suspended in October, will also resume on June 24.
The resumption of the flights will restore WestJet's complete network of pre-COVID-19 domestic airports, the airline said.
"Our focus remains on the safe restart of air travel. We ask that federal and provincial governments work with us to provide clarity and certainty to Canadians, including travel policies that support economic recovery and restore jobs," said WestJet president and CEO Ed Sims in a release.
"Alongside an accelerated and successful vaccine rollout, we are hopeful that there will be an easing of onerous travel restrictions currently in place. We look forward to working together to safely reconnect Canadians to the region in the coming months."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.