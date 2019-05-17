WestJet ratifies 3-year agreement with flight dispatchers

WestJet flight dispatchers have voted 90 per cent in favour of a three-year agreement with the airline. The vote does not include WestJet Encore.

WestJet dispatchers are represented by the Canadian Airline Dispatchers Association (CALDA). The agreement starts May 18 and expires May 18, 2022.

"This agreement is beneficial for the long-term sustainability of WestJet, WestJet Dispatchers and our WestJetters," said Jeff Martin, WestJet Chief Operations Officer. "We thank our employees for their collaboration and openness to reaching an agreement.

Justin Jones, WestJet CALDA Chair called the agreement a positive step in the right direction and a testament to WestJetters working together."

Last week, WestJet and Onex Corp. announced a $5-billion deal for the purchase of the airline, including assumed debt. WestJet has announced it will remain headquartered in Calgary.