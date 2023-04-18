Content
WestJet pilots vote in favour of strike mandate, could walk before May long weekend

The Air Line Pilots Association says the 1,600 WestJet pilots it represents can launch a strike as early as the week leading up to the May long weekend.

Issues revolve around job protection, pay and scheduling, union says

The Canadian Press ·
WestJet laid off thousands of employees in the early days of the pandemic, and the airline now appears understaffed as travel picks up again.
WestJet pilots can go off the job ahead of the May long weekend following a vote in which 93 per cent were in favour of a strike mandate. ( Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

The union representing WestJet pilots says they have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate.

The Air Line Pilots Association says the 1,600 WestJet pilots it represents can launch a strike as early as the week leading up to the May long weekend, which typically kicks off the summer travel season for thousands of Canadians whose plans could now be upended.

Bernard Lewall, who heads the union's WestJet contingent, says the workers' issues revolve around job protection, pay and scheduling at the airline and its discount subsidiary Swoop.

He says 95 per cent of pilots voted, with 93 per cent of them in favour of the strike mandate.

WestJet said last month the threat of a strike is a common tactic in negotiations.

Talks continue through the federal conciliation process, which will end April 24 followed by a three-week break, unless the parties agree to extend negotiations.

A bald man wearing sunglasses and a suit holds a sign that reads 'should I stay or should I go?.'
A pilot holds a sign in Calgary as the union representing WestJet pilots announced a strike authorization vote last month. That vote resulted in 93 per cent of members voting for a strike mandate. (Justin Pennell/CBC)
