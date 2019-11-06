Front wheel of WestJet plane slides off runway at Calgary airport
A runway at the Calgary International Airport had to be shut down for a number of hours when the front wheel of a WestJet flight went off the tarmac after landing.
Plane had just landed safely from Los Cabos, Mexico, when nose slipped off tarmac
The airport says in a social media posting that no one was hurt when the accident happened shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The posting says the plane had just arrived safely from Los Cabos, Mexico when the nose wheel slipped off along the east runway.
The passengers were taken by buses to the airport terminal.
There was no immediate word on the number of people aboard, or what caused the accident.
Other flights were diverted to the west runway until the aircraft was removed.
