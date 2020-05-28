WestJet 'ninjas' stealthily deliver presents to delight homebound colleagues

WestJet colleagues in Calgary have found a generous — and stealthy — way to stay connected and cheer each other up during the pandemic.

Almost 2,500 WestJet pilots, flight attendants and office workers are part of a Facebook group where employees can register to have presents dropped off randomly by co-workers.

But it's no ordinary delivery.

The gift-givers dress as ninjas who sneak through neighbourhoods, ring doorbells and then immediately run away.

"Since WestJet hasn't been operating normally, WestJetters like us who stay at home have found a way to stick together, have fun, support and inspire each other," said Terence Lelis, who is featured in the video alongside his wife, Frances.

The idea was inspired by Alberta Wine Ninjas — a wine-delivering initiative that started as a joke between two friends and became a private Facebook group that is 50,000 strong in just a few weeks.