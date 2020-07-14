WestJet increases service for August, but remains far below level from a year ago
WestJet plans to restart non-stop flights from Calgary to London and Paris next month as it slowly increases the number of flights it offers this summer.
Airline to increase flights by 10 per cent compared to July
The airline says it will resume the flights to London and Paris starting Aug. 20.
The airline industry has been devastated by the pandemic due to travel restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
WestJet's August schedule includes more than 200 daily flights.
It says the plan is about a 10 per cent increase in flying compared with July, but a decrease of 75 per cent compared with August last year.
WestJet will offer flights to 39 cities in Canada, five in the U.S., two in Europe, one in the Caribbean and one in Mexico.
