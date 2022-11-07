Expect more flight cancellations and disruptions after weekend outage, WestJet says

Flight cancellations continued Monday after WestJet's system-wide outage on the weekend led to halted flights, long customer service wait times and other disruptions.

The Calgary-based airline says another 31 flights were cancelled Monday due to the effects of the system outage combined with winter weather affecting Alberta and other parts of Western Canada.

Over the weekend, a system-wide outage led to the cancellation of over 200 WestJet, Swoop and Sunwing flights that have many travellers still stranded and seeking compensation.

WestJet customer Gemini Clarke said she was stuck in Calgary, exhausted and wanting answers but had no word if she would be placed on a flight back to Kelowna on Monday.

Clarke said she had been unable to receive a response as she had not heard information over the phone or email as lines remain congested with customers in similar circumstances.

WestJet said an additional 10 flights had been scheduled Monday for passengers still waiting for flights.