WestJet employee sentenced to prison for defrauding airline of $145K in travel credits

A former WestJet employee has been sentenced to two years in prison and will have to pay $15,000 in restitution for fraudulently issuing $145,000 in travel credits for the airline.

Terance Gough was sentenced Monday in Calgary for fraud for issuing travel credits to friends between 2012 and 2015 while he worked in guest relations.

He had pleaded guilty earlier this month after a plea deal was arranged between the defence lawyer and prosecutor.

Gough's defence lawyer said his client addressed the court during sentencing to express remorse.

In his job, Gough was responsible for resolving customer complaints and had the ability to issue travel credits for up to $350 if a person's complaint was valid.

An internal investigation found he had issued credits to people who had not complained to the company or even travelled with WestJet.

WestJet brought in the financial crimes division of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team, who contacted the recipients of the credits. One, who had been given $16,000 in WestJet dollars, said he would pay half of the value of credits to Gough and another WestJet employee.

Of the $145,000 travel credits he issued, $138,000 were used.

Gough was fired from WestJet in 2015.