WestJet to lay off 3,000 more employees as demand for service craters

Calgary-based WestJet says a further 3,000 of its workers will be laid off in early May as demand for flights craters amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ed Sims, the company's president and CEO, said the airline is currently seeing less than five per cent the number of passengers it was seeing before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

"The reality of this crisis continues to require WestJet to make mission-critical decisions to ensure the sustainability of our airline," Sims said in a release.

"These decisions, while difficult, are being thoughtfully and methodically made so that we can weather this crisis and be ready for a future where we can provide inactive WestJetters with fulfilling employment once again."

Sims went on to say that WestJet would use the federal government's wage subsidy to retain workers on its payroll to ensure they remain "connected to the community." The airline rehired nearly 6,400 workers with the help of the federal government's wage subsidy earlier this month.

"We continue to work with our employee and labour groups on ways to maintain employment through the crisis," Sims said.

Suspended flights

WestJet has also suspended transborder and international flights until June 4 and has changed its domestic schedule from May 5 to June 4, cutting 600 flights including some routes between Canadian cities.

On Tuesday, Air Canada said service to the United States would be suspended for another 30 days because of the pandemic. Air Canada has cancelled most international flights until June.

WestJet had about 14,000 employees before the COVID-19 outbreak, laying off about half of the company's workforce in late March. The airline sent layoff notices to 1,700 pilots earlier this month.