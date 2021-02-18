WestJet temporarily cuts 4 domestic routes in Alberta, Ontario and Atlantic Canada

WestJet says it's temporarily cutting service to some communities in four provinces as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hammer the airline.

The Calgary-based airline says it will stop the following flights until June 24:

Calgary to Medicine Hat, starting on March 21.

Calgary to Lloydminster, starting on March 19.

London, Ont., to Toronto, starting on March 22.

St. John's to Halifax, starting on March 21.

"We have continued to operate in the face of uncertainty as domestic and international travel restrictions and quarantines have caused demand to plummet," said Ed Sims, WestJet president and CEO in a news release Thursday.

"Unfortunately, with new and increasingly restrictive policies, we are left once again with no other option than to suspend service to these communities."

Simms said WestJet's ability to return to the markets is "directly correlated to government policies and the prioritiziation of a domestic travel program."

In January, the airline cut about 1,000 jobs and slashed its flight capacity by one-third, which it blamed on a new government policy requiring a negative COVID-19 test prior to flying.

WestJet says it is operating at more than a 90 per cent reduction, year over year.

The airline said it will be working with third-party service providers to help fill the gaps left by the newly announced service cuts and guests impacted by the changes will be contacted directly about their options.