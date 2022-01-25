B.C. court rejects WestJet's appeal of certification of class-action lawsuit on baggage fees
WestJet alleged to have published 2 prices for checked bags between September 2014 and March 2019
The B.C. Court of Appeal has dismissed WestJet's efforts to overturn the certification of a class-action lawsuit on baggage fees.
The Calgary-based airline is alleged to have published two prices for checked bags, one that was free and then charged passengers another that was higher, between September 2014 and March 2019.
WestJet ultimately amended wording in its domestic tariff to remove mention that one checked bag would be free.
The class action — based in contract law, unjust enrichment and a double-ticketing offence under the federal Competition Act — was certified in January 2021.
WestJet Airlines Ltd. and WestJet Encore Ltd. challenged certification relating to the claim under the Competition Act, not certification of the class action in general.
In a ruling released Friday, Justice Robert Bauman wrote that the plaintiffs' efforts are not "bound to fail" because the meaning behind the alleged offence has not been "substantially developed."
