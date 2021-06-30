Heat dome planted over Alberta and Saskatchewan as more record temperatures expected

An unrelenting heat wave is gradually moving eastward across the prairie provinces today and parts of western Canada could again reach record-breaking temperatures.

Much of British Columbia, parts of the Northwest Territories and Manitoba and all of Alberta and Saskatchewan are under Environment Canada heat warnings.

To blame is what meteorologists have called a heat dome, ridges of high pressure hovering over the Prairies that create an effect much like a pressure cooker.

A heat wave warning is in effect in several provinces in Canada including all of Alberta and Saskatchewan. (CBC News)

Shattering record temperatures

Alberta broke 38 daily records on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada, the hottest of those being 41.5 C in the Grand Prairie area, 40.7 C in the Beaverlodge area and and 39.3 C in the Drumheller area.

Calgary neared its all-time high temperature record, hitting 36.3 C Tuesday. The hottest the city has ever been was 36.5 in August 2018, according to Environment Canada.

Today's high is expected to reach 35 C in Calgary, 37 C in Edmonton and 39 C in Grande Prairie.

In Saskatoon, the high temperature is set for 35 C and could reach 32 C in Regina.

Parts of western and central Manitoba, from Dauphin up to Lynn Lake and across to the Norway House region are now under a heat wave.

That could expand into southern Manitoba thanks to high pressure, according to CBC Meteorologist John Sauder.

Temperatures may drop slightly in B.C., though heat warnings are likely to continue for a few more days. A new Canadian temperature record was set in Lytton, B.C., which reached 49.6 C on Tuesday.

The Northwest Territories and Yukon have broken 20 daily records so far. It was 38.1 C in Nahanni Butte, N.W.T., on Monday, the highest temperature ever recorded in the region.

The heat dome (in red) is currently planted over Alberta, moving into Saskatchewan in a north eastern direction. (Fiona Odlum, CBC News)

Booking hotel just for AC

Electricity use in Alberta, enclosed by the heat dome, surged this week, setting a record high for demand.

Calgarians are flocking to stay at the Hotel Arts in Calgary, says Elena Menk, associate director of sales for the downtown hotel.

"We've seen an increase in bookings... people are booking just to get some AC going and also to use our pool," she said.

Steve Kerr, an Edmonton-based regional sales manager at Service Experts Heating and Air Conditioning, calls it his "busiest season I can ever remember in my 20 years."

Calgarians seeking air conditioned hotel rooms and time in the pool are causing a 40 per cent increase in booking at the Hotel Arts in the city's downtown. (Julie Debeljak/CBC Calgary)

Dangers of extreme heat

In some cases, extreme temperatures have turned deadly. On Tuesday, police in Metro Vancouver said they had responded to more than 100 sudden deaths since the heat wave set in.

"Vancouver has never experienced heat like this, and sadly dozens of people are dying because of it," police spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release.

As of late Tuesday, there were 16 heat-related visits to emergency departments in Calgary and Edmonton.

What is a true heat wave? CBC News Saskatchewan 1:27 We can see some extreme temperatures on the Prairies in the summer — just like in the frigid winter. On average, the Prairies get 15 days of over 30 C weather. But what is a true heat wave? CBC weather host Fiona Odlum explains. 1:27

Staying cool in extreme heat

Those living in the areas affected by the heat wave are being advised to take certain precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses, which can sometimes be life-threatening.

Here are some tips to stay safe in extreme heat:

Avoid the direct sun as much as possible.

Plan to spend time in a cool, or air-conditioned place, such as a library, a mall or even a movie theatre if you can.

Drink a lot of water, even before you feel thirsty.

Avoid strenuous activity and exercise.

Avoid sunburn and wear sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher on exposed skin and an SPF 30 lip balm.

Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat, or use an umbrella for shade.