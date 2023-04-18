WestJet and Air Line Pilots Association still negotiating as strike deadline looms, union says

With two weeks until a potential strike by WestJet pilots, both sides are still at the negotiating table, according to a union official with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA).

About 1,850 WestJet pilots are poised to strike as of May 16, with pay and job security among some of the main issues still to be resolved.

Both parties are meeting in Calgary throughout this week, said Capt. Bernard Lewall — who's the WestJet ALPA master executive council chair and a WestJet pilot — and he says it appears the company has committed to meetings in Toronto from May 8 to 16.

"We need the decision makers in the room, and they will be in the room next week, hopefully."

Negotiations between WestJet pilots, including those with its discount subsidiary Swoop, and the union began back in September. Last month, the pilots voted in favour of a strike mandate.

After the official end of federal conciliation on April 24, with no deal reached, a 21-day cooling-off period began. Once that period expires on May 16, pilots will be in a strike position.

That could mean job action, such as refusing to do overtime, or a full strike.

"Our goal though is to avoid a strike, but we need WestJet to recognize the value and the expertise that we, the pilots, bring to the company and our passengers every day," Lewall said.

WestJet pilots hold signs as part of a picket outside of the company's headquarters in March. (Justin Pennell/CBC)

WestJet did not agree to an interview Tuesday and did not respond to a question about whether they were participating in talks in Calgary and Toronto.

Instead, a spokesperson pointed to an April 18 statement from WestJet Group's chief operating Officer, Diederik Pen.

"We remain unwaveringly committed to achieving an agreement that is competitive within Canada's airline industry and ensures we have a long-term sustainable future so that we can continue to operate critical air service for millions of Canadians, while providing jobs for thousands at the WestJet Group," the statement read.

The spokesperson added the airline will continue to provide "proactive updates to the public and guests as required."

Ask from pilots

Right now, Lewall said the company is losing pilots every month, with most heading to other airlines. One of their goals through these negotiations is to retain experienced pilots and attract new ones, he said.

The union has been pushing what it calls a North American standard contract. Lewall says it would narrow the gap between WestJet wages and the wages of pilots at other airlines in Canada and the U.S.

Last month, WestJet's CEO said the U.S. is an entirely different market and pay on par with U.S. pilots is far-fetched.

John Gradek, faculty lecturer in aviation management at McGill University in Montreal, said ALPA, a U.S.-based union, has made gains for other U.S. carriers in recent months — such as Delta in March — and he suspects they're targeting similar increases for WestJet.

"The Canadian pay scale has always been different than the U.S. pay scales. So there never has been in the past any attempt to create and use a North American pay scale," he said.

"They're trying to create a model agreement, create a standard against which other agreements would in fact be negotiated much more efficiently, much more effectively."

WestJet traveller limbo

In Gradek's view, a strike by WestJet pilots would mean a temporary shutdown of the airline, as the jobs are very technical and difficult to replace.

For those with flights booked in the next few weeks, Sylvie De Bellefeuille, a lawyer with Option Consommateurs, a not-for-profit organization promoting consumer rights, says refunds should be offered.

Currently, the Canadian Transportation Agency lists strikes as situations generally outside the airline's control . But De Bellefeuille says the airline is still obligated to complete a passenger's itinerary, and if not, they're required to offer a refund or a rebooking.

"According to the regulations at the moment, it's as soon as possible, but if not possible within the period of 48 hours, then passengers are entitled to ask for reimbursement if they don't want to travel anymore," she said.

"It's not obligated that the flight must be within WestJet, so it could be with another air carrier where they have agreements."

WestJet passengers should be entitled to a refund or a rebooked flight if they experience a cancellation as a result of the strike, says a consumer rights expert. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Vouchers may also be offered, but De Bellefeuille says it's up to the consumer whether they want to accept that option. Some passengers may also argue a strike is within the airline's control, filing a complaint to the CTA in order to receive extra compensation , she said.

Travellers may also want to check the fine print of any insurance packages they've purchased, or company or credit card insurance, to see if they are eligible for compensation for things like accommodations or car rentals gone unused because of a cancelled flight.

Gradek and De Bellefeuille said travellers should keep the possibility of job action in mind when booking any new tickets, for now.