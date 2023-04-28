Weekend warmup prompts special avalanche warning for western Canada

Avalanche Canada has issued a special public warning across B.C. and Alberta as a surge in temperatures this weekend is expected to destabilize mountain snowpack, which could set the stage for large, destructive avalanches.

In partnership with Parks Canada, Kananaskis Country and the province of British Columbia, Avalanche Canada issued the warning Thursday for recreational backcountry users with plans to head into the mountains in the days ahead.

The special warning applies through the end of Monday and could be extended.

Tyson Rettie, an Avalanche Canada forecaster, urged people to use extreme caution, avoid avalanche risk areas and keep an eye out for overhead avalanche hazards, including cornices.

"Warming events like this have a tendency to significantly deteriorate the snowpack quite quickly, and so we're likely to see natural avalanche activity, human-triggered avalanche activity," he said.



Avalanche Canada said the dangerous conditions exist for all mountainous regions in western Canada as alpine conditions shift from cool and wintry to warm and spring-like.

The effect of the warm temperatures on the existing snowpack could cause large avalanches that run to valley bottoms, areas that attract hikers and mountain bikers.

"All backcountry users, including hikers and scramblers, and anyone recreating in avalanche terrain are advised to leave a wide margin for error during this warming period, stick to simple, low angle terrain, and avoid all overhead avalanche hazards," the agency said.



Avalanche Canada said the risk of avalanches increases with each day of warm air, adding that regions with persistent or deep persistent slab problems will be especially problematic. In such areas, avalanches could involve the full depth of the snowpack.

Backcountry users are advised to check the avalanche forecast and have proper avalanche gear and training.