2 Lethbridge Hurricanes players, 1 alumnus rushed to hospital after weekend 'incident'

Two members of the Lethbridge Hurricanes WHL hockey team, along with a former player, were rushed to hospital this weekend after being injured in an "incident."

In a statement, the team said they were aware players Jordy Bellerive and Ryan Vandervlis, as well as alumnus Matt Alfaro — who is currently a University of Calgary Dinos hockey player — sustained injuries. The statement did not reveal details about exactly what happened.

The team said the three were in hospital recovering from "various injuries."

According to Calgary EMS, the incident happened shortly before midnight on Friday. Emergency crews received reports of multiple patients being injured and intercepted a private vehicle carrying three adult men on the outskirts of Calgary.

EMS said the patients — one in serious condition, one in serious, potentially life-threatening condition, and one in critical life-threatening condition — where rushed to Foothills hospital by ambulance.

Early Sunday afternoon, Cochrane RCMP said in a media release three people were injured Friday night when a "substance was placed in a fire pit that caused an explosion" in the Bearspaw area west of Calgary.

RCMP says three people who were near the fire pit sustained burn injuries.

RCMP did not reveal the identities of the people involved. The condition of the three patients is not known.

Bellerive is a Pittsburgh Penguins prospect originally from North Vancouver, B.C. The NHL team said on Twitter Sunday they had spoken to him and he is expected to make a full recovery.