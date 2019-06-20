10 cm of snow forecast for Banff and Jasper parks, Environment Canada warns

As much as 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the mountain parks by Friday morning, Environment Canada says in a weather alert on its website.

The snowfall warnings apply to Banff National Park — including around the Banff and Lake Louise townsites — as well as Jasper National Park.

"Snow developed last night and will continue today and tonight over portions of Highway 93," the agency said in a release.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."

There are also several rainfall warnings in place for parts of west-central Alberta.

Total rainfall amounts of 50 to 80 millimetres are expected in: