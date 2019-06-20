10 cm of snow forecast for Banff and Jasper parks, Environment Canada warns
As much as 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the mountain parks by Friday morning, Environment Canada says in a weather alert on its website.
Weather alert says snow expected to fall along Highway 93 until Friday
As much as 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in the mountain parks by Friday morning, Environment Canada says in a weather alert on its website.
The snowfall warnings apply to Banff National Park — including around the Banff and Lake Louise townsites — as well as Jasper National Park.
"Snow developed last night and will continue today and tonight over portions of Highway 93," the agency said in a release.
"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance."
There are also several rainfall warnings in place for parts of west-central Alberta.
Total rainfall amounts of 50 to 80 millimetres are expected in:
- Kananaskis, Canmore.
- Hinton and Grande Cache.
- Nordegg, Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734.
- Rocky Mountain House, Caroline.
- Whitecourt, Edson, Fox Creek, Swan Hills.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.