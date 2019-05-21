Calgary weather set to warm up after chilly May long weekend

If you felt ripped off by the chilly, blustery weather we had for the Victoria Day long weekend in Calgary, at least you can look forward to the next several days.

Temperatures in Calgary are forecast to get a lot warmer this week, with mostly sunny skies, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Dan Kulak.

"The southern part of the province will be seeing a return to probably more seasonal temperatures by the weekend here, and maybe even into the low 20s by the early part of next week," he said.

Seasonal for Calgary at this point in May is daytime highs of about 18 C and overnight lows of about 4 C, he said.

There's a chance of rain once more on Tuesday and a high of just 11 C, but Wednesday and Thursday will see a return to a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 18 C.

On Friday, it's expected to cool down to 15 C under cloudy skies, but by Saturday and Sunday the forecast is calling for sun and highs of 20 C.

By Monday, Calgary should get up to a high of 24 C.

Kulak said it's not unusual for Calgary to have a soggy or cool May long weekend.

"This year, we had some precipitation, some dampness in the southern part of the province. But it's probably a better thing than what's happening in the far north of the province in High Level with the dry weather and the fires that are going on there," he said.